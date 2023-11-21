E. Bridgewater police sergeant placed on leave after off duty drunk driving arrest, officials say

The release didn’t indicate what he was arrested for, but legal filings show he was arraigned Monday in Taunton District Court on charges of operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, and speeding stemming from the incident Saturday in Raynham.

Sergeant Thomas E. Flint was off-duty when he was arrested Saturday and immediately placed on leave, his department said in a statement.

An East Bridgewater police sergeant was arrested Saturday night for allegedly driving drunk, at one point reaching speeds of roughly 70 m.p.h. in a 20 m.p.h. zone, and has been placed on administrative leave by his department, according to authorities and legal filings.

Advertisement

Flint pleaded not guilty and was released on personal recognizance, according to court papers. His lawyer couldn’t immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.

An incident report filed in court from Raynham Officer Brian Silva said Flint was spotted around 11:21 p.m. Saturday driving a black Mercedes SUV at the four-way intersection of Orchard, North Main, South Main, and Pleasant streets.

Silva saw the vehicle “accelerate quickly” with a loud exhaust, and the SUV crossed the double yellow line “several times” as it traveled down Pleasant Street with the officer following, the report said.

At one point Flint allegedly “accelerated to approximately 70 miles per hour in a posted 20 mile per hour zone,” Silva wrote.

Flint pulled his SUV into the driveway of LaLiberte Elementary School on Pleasant Street, and Silva detected signs of alleged intoxication when he spoke to him there, the report stated.

Flint also allegedly “took an exaggerated step towards the roadway” when he exited his SUV, refused filed sobriety tests, and was initially cooperative at the scene when informed he was being placed under arrest, according to the report.

His demeanor changed during booking at the police station, however, when he refused a chemical breath test and his license was seized, the report said.

Advertisement

Flint’s next court date is scheduled for Dec. 21, records show.

“Sgt. Thomas Flint was placed on leave on Saturday, Nov. 18,” said East Bridgewater police in a statement. “He will remain on leave pending the results of an internal investigation and court proceedings. As this is a personnel matter, no further information will be released at this time.”

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.