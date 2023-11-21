Flag draped over President John F. Kennedy’s coffin to be displayed at JFK Library on 60th anniversary of his assassination

Other items in the display include reproductions of messages of condolence that Jacqueline Kennedy received from Martin Luther King, Jr., Myrlie Evers, Indira Gandhi, and the widow of Officer J.D. Tippit, the Dallas police officer who was also killed by gunman Lee Harvey Oswald, the library said.

The flag will only be displayed on Wednesday, the library said in a statement this week, but it’s part of a special temporary exhibit on display at the Dorchester institution from Nov. 20 through Nov. 27.

The John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum on Wednesday will display the American flag that was draped over the 35th president’s coffin during his funeral procession, as part of a weeklong tribute to his legacy on the 60th anniversary of his assassination, library officials said.

Advertisement

The display also includes the sword that the riderless horse Black Jack carried during the funeral procession to symbolize Kennedy’s final journey, as well as Jacqueline Kennedy’s handwritten notes on funeral arrangements, officials said.

Live music is also in the offing Wednesday.

From 11 a.m. to noon, the library will host musical performances from cellist Leland Ko, jazz musician Lumanyano Mzi accompanied by a quartet, and the Boston Arts Academy Spiritual Ensemble, the statement said.

The library and museum will close at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the release.

“President Kennedy’s time in office remains a powerful chapter in our country’s history,” said JFK Presidential Library and Museum Director Alan Price in the statement.

“Around the world and across generations, people continue to answer President Kennedy’s call to public service,” Price said. “This special remembrance 60 years later is an opportunity for all of us to reflect on his life, his leadership, and his enduring impact on the world.”

Price’s words were echoed in the statement by JFK Library Foundation Executive Director Rachel Flor.

Advertisement

“While November 22nd is the day that we mark the anniversary of President Kennedy’s death, it’s also an opportunity to remember how he lived – his service and sacrifice, his defense of democracy, and his commitment to building a more just and peaceful world,” Flor said.

Kennedy was assassinated on Nov. 22, 1963 during an official visit to Dallas, Tex. while riding in a motorcade.

Oswald was quickly arrested and fatally shot two days later by nightclub operator Jack Ruby.









Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.