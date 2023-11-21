Canton police chief says department review over handling of Karen Read case ‘will end wild speculation’

In a rowdy, hours-long special Town Meeting Monday, Canton residents approved spending $200,000 to hire an independent consulting firm “to proceed with an administrative, policy, procedures and compliance review” of the police department where Rafferty has been chief since July 2022. The vote was 903 to 800, according to a video of the meeting.

Canton Police Chief Helena Raffery said she welcomes an outside audit of her department’s handling of the death of Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe, whose girlfriend, Karen Read, allegedly struck him with her SUV and left him for dead in a blizzard.

Advertisement

“I personally think the audit is unnecessary and feel the funds could be spent for more school resource officers or a plethora of other safety measures,” Rafferty wrote in e-mails to the Globe on Tuesday. “We welcome the review which will end the wild speculation about our Police Department and demonstrate to everyone that the Citizens of Canton should be proud of our dedicated officers.”

The genesis for the action is the ongoing prosecution of the 43-year-old Read in Norfolk Superior Court where she has pleaded not guilty to charges of first degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol, and leaving the scene of personal injury and death, according to court records.

Read is free on $50,000 cash bail.

Defense attorneys for Read have claimed that law enforcement settled on her as the party responsible for O’Keefe’s death in order to shield Brian Albert, his Boston police colleague , from being held responsible in the death. Read drove O’Keefe to Albert’s home early on Jan. 29, 2022 during a blizzard. The defense claims O’Keefe was beaten in the basement of the Albert home and that the family dog attacked him and injured O’Keefe’s right arm.

Advertisement

The defense has also questioned the personal connections between State Police Trooper Michael Proctor, a key investigator, and Jennifer McCabe, the sister-in-law of Brian Albert.

Last week, a single justice of the Supreme Judicial Court ruled that McCabe’s phone records for 24 hours on the day O’Keefe died must be turned over to the defense. Read’s lawyers contend a Google search using the phrase “hos [sic] long to die in cold” was conducted at 2:27 a.m. on McCabe’s phone — about four hours before Read, McCabe, and a third woman discovered O’Keefe’s snow-covered body in front of Albert’s home.

The defense conspiracy theory has been amplified by Turtleboy blogger Aidan Kearney, who was charged last month by a special prosecutor for allegedly harassing multiple witnesses in the Read case. Kearney has pleaded not guilty to all charges and has asserted he is under attack for exposing a corrupt law enforcement.

Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey, whose office is prosecuting Read, said in a telephone interview Tuesday that the audit will likely discover that the Canton police department is underfunded for the duties they are asked to perform. The audit won’t answer questions people might have about the way his office — which oversees all homicide investigations by law — built its case against Read, he said.

Morrissey said Canton police asked State Police to take over the investigation once they realized O’Keefe was a Boston police officer whose body was found on the property of Albert, whose brother, Kevin, is a detective on the Canton force.

Advertisement

“Canton, in an abundance of caution, called State Police early on,” Morrissey said. “ ‘We want you to take the case because we want to avoid the appearance of conflict or conflict’ ... How many departments do you know who recognized early on they have potential conflict and take a step back as quick as they did? I have to hand it to them. They recognized right out of the blocks that the homeowner had a brother on the department and they needed help. They wanted to recuse themselves from the case — and they did.”

Morrissey said the most important role Canton police played in the O’Keefe investigation took place in the minutes after he was found.

“I feel bad for the department when some people are so critical of their work,” he said. “I think they did yeoman’s work in a blizzard to try to save the guy’s life and get him to the hospital. That was their primary concern, to try save this guy’s life.”

The next steps the town must take to comply with the new mandate were not immediately clear Tuesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe.