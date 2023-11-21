Louisiana man sentenced after attempting to groom Somerset child online

A Louisiana man has been sentenced to 2 1/2 years in the Bristol County House of Corrections after pleading guilty to charges of child enticement for sending sexually explicit images to a detective posing as a child, according to a press release from the Somerset police.

Carlos Normand, 33, was also sentenced to three years probation during his appearance Monday in Fall River District Court, according to court records.

In October, Somerset police received a report that a child had been sent concerning messages on social media from a person they did not know. Police discovered that Normandwas posing as an 11-year-old and 9-year-old child on social media to groom children, according to police.