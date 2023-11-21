Lynn man suffers ‘significant facial injuries’ in pitbull attack

A 68-year-old man suffered “significant facial injuries” when two pitbulls attacked him while he walked on a bike path on Nov. 12 in Lynn, police said.

The man said he was attacked near Cottage Street around 7 p.m. by “two loose pitbulls,” a police department spokesman said. He was taken to a nearby hospital with serious damage to his ear and damage to his nose. The dogs are quarantined pending completion of the investigation, police said.