Lynn man suffers ‘significant facial injuries’ in pitbull attack

A 68-year-old man suffered “significant facial injuries” when two pitbulls attacked him while he walked on a bike path on Nov. 12 in Lynn, police said.
The man said he was attacked near Cottage Street around 7 p.m. by “two loose pitbulls,” a police department spokesman said. He was taken to a nearby hospital with serious damage to his ear and damage to his nose. The dogs are quarantined pending completion of the investigation, police said.
Talia Lissauer can be reached at talia.lissauer@globe.com. Follow her on Instgram @_ttphotos.