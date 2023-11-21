Massachusetts Firefighter of the Year Awards honor ‘acts of bravery, heroism, and service’

“Each year, the Firefighter of the Year Awards recognize acts of bravery, heroism, and service that are truly remarkable — even by the remarkable standards set by Massachusetts firefighters,” Healey said in a statement issued by the department.

At the ceremony, 130 firefighters from 22 departments were presented with awards from Governor Maura Healey, Public Safety Secretary Terrance Reidy, State Fire Marshal Jon Davine at the Mechanics Hall, according to the state Department of Fire Services.

Firefighters from across Massachusetts were honored for their acts of service at the 34th annual Firefighter of the Year Awards ceremony on Tuesdayin Worcester, state fire officials said.

This year, most of the awards reflect “lifesaving rescues performed individually and collectively by on and off duty firefighters at structure fires and crash sites,” the statement said.

Stephen D. Coan Fire Marshal’s Awards were given to Brockton Deputy Chief Scott Albanese and Deputy Chief Jeff Marchetti, as well as Hingham Deputy Chief David Levenson.

This award was given to officers who faced “lengthy and complex operations,” including a 10-alarm fire at Signature Brockton Hospital in February 2023 and a fatal crash at a Hingham Apple Store in November 2022, Davine said.

Matthew Morin, the fire prevention and education officer from the Sunderland Fire Department, received the Norman Knight Award for Excellence in Community Service for developing a first responder training program that sets professional and respectful standards for interacting with members of the LGBTQIA+ community, the statement said.

Morin has presented this training program to more than 2,000 firefighters, EMT’s, paramedics, and police officers across the US, the statement said.

Seven medals of valor were also given to firefighters in Holbrook, Nantucket, and New Bedford.

In addition, 12 individuals and 10 groups received the Governor’s Citation for Meritorious Conduct, spanning fire departments across the state.

State leaders showed their appreciation for firefighters’ service.

Reidy said that the awards are “a chance to recognize and honor the heroes who serve our communities with unwavering courage, sacrifice, and compassion.“These distinguished awards are reserved for those individuals who demonstrate exceptional bravery, risking personal safety and delivering life-saving service to rescue strangers from harm.”

Davine lauded the variety of skills firefighters use when responding to a scene.

“The firefighters we recognize today used every physical, mental, and technical skill available to them under some of the most extreme conditions imaginable,” he said. “It’s my great honor to thank them for their service . . . and to congratulate them on this well-deserved recognition.”

Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com. Follow her @maeve_lawler.