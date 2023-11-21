Ex-Northeastern track coach pleads guilty to charges related to tricking women into sending him explicit photos of themselves under the guise of research, prosecutors say

Prosecutors did not specify when Waithe worked at Northeastern. Court documents indicate Waithe coached track and field at Northeastern from October 2018 to February 2019, the Globe previously reported .

Steve Waithe, 30, of Chicago, posed as a woman when he emailed prospective victims and described a phony study for athletes and requested information, including photos, related to their height, weight, body fat, and diet habit, prosecutors said.

A track and field coach who once worked at Northeastern University pleaded guilty Tuesday to tricking women athletes into sending him explicit photos of themselves under the guise of an “athlete research” or “body development” study,” federal prosecutors said.

While there he would request that female student athletes give him their cell phones so that he could purportedly film them during practice and meets. Instead, Waithe would covertly send himself explicit photos of the students that he found on their phones, prosecutors said.

Waithe also cyberstalked a Northeastern student from at least June to October 2020 sending harassing and intimidating text messages and by hacking into her Snapchat account, prosecutors said. Waithe sent nude photos he had stolen from the student’s phone to her boyfriend and threatened to leak them.

“Mr. Waithe’s conduct is despicable,” Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy said in a statement. “For almost a year, he manipulated, exploited and in one case stalked young women across the country hiding behind a web of anonymized social media accounts and fabricated personas he engineered.”

Levy continued: “Mr. Waithe maliciously invaded the lives of dozens of innocent victims and inflicted real trauma. He now knows no one can hide from justice — even anonymously behind a keyboard. Protecting our communities is one of the highest priorities for this office and we will use every tool at our disposable to ensure predators like Mr. Waithe face the full consequences of their actions.”

Waithe also coached track and field at Penn State University, Illinois Institute of Technology, University of Tennessee, and Concordia University Chicago, Levy said.

Waithe began victimizing student athletes as early as February 2020, prosecutors said. Investigators identified hundreds of photos sent by dozens of victims who thought they were emailing someone conducting a legitimate research study, they said.

In a hearing in US District Court in Boston on Tuesday, Waithe pleaded guilty to 12 counts of wire fraud; one count of cyberstalking; one count of conspiracy to commit computer fraud; and one count of computer fraud, aiding and abetting, according to Levy’s office.

Waithe is scheduled for sentencing on March 6. Each charge of wire fraud carries a maximum 20 year prison sentence. Cyberstalking, conspiracy, and aiding and abetting are each punishable by up to five years in prison.

Waithe was arrested in April 2021 and indicted by a federal grand jury in December 2021.

Waithe also used over a dozen sham social media and email accounts to trick women into sending explicit photos, Levy said.

Waithe sometimes used anonymous accounts to contact potential victims, claiming that he had found compromising photos of them online. He would offer to “help” remove the images from the internet but would request additional explicit photos to purportedly use for “reverse image searches,” prosecutors said.

Waithe also fabricated at least two female personas, “Katie Janovich” and “Kathryn Svoboda,” in his efforts to recruit student athletes for a phony study, cybserstalked another student, and orchestrated a scheme to gain unauthorized access to another woman’s Snapchat account, Levy said.

Waithe used his position of trust to betray and extort students for his own sexual gratification, FBI Special Agent Jodi Cohen said.

“Make no mistake, predators come in many different forms, and Steve Waithe is no exception,” Cohen, the agent in charge of the bureau’s Boston office, said in a statement. “Cyberstalking is a serious crime that can inflict lasting harm, and thankfully, the victims in this case did not let fear silence them. Many don’t report these types of crimes because they don’t think anything will be done to the perpetrator. We hope this case demonstrates otherwise.”

Prosecutors urged anyone with questions or information about the case to call 617-748-3274.

Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com. Follow her @talanez.