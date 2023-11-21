State Police in Mass., N.H. and Maine to step up patrols ahead of Thanksgiving

Starting on Wednesday’s evening shift, each of the five geographic field troops in Massachusetts will send out additional patrols, State Police said in a statement .

State Police will join law enforcement partners from Maine and New Hampshire to be on the lookout for impaired drivers ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, officials said Tuesday.

These additional patrol units “will seek and interdict drivers who are impaired or engaged in other dangerous driving behaviors,” the statement said.

Troopers, police officers, and other safety officials gathered at the Seabrook, N.H., rest area on Interstate 95 north, on Tuesday to organize the initiative.

Members of the New Hampshire Department of Safety, New Hampshire Office of Highway Safety, New Hampshire State Police, Maine State Police, Massachusetts State Police, Seabrook police, and an advocate for victims of impaired driving crashes were at Tuesday’s event, the statement said.

