Table at Cambridge Rindge and Latin School defaced with swastika, school officials say

The administration, in collaboration with the school’s safety office, is investigating the incident, she said.

School officials were notified about the incident on Friday afternoon, Wycoff said in an email.

A classroom table at Cambridge Rindge and Latin School was recently defaced with a swastika, according to Sujata Wycoff, the director of communications for Cambridge Public Schools.

The Cambridge Police Department was also notified , as an incident like this is considered a hate crime, Wycoff said.

Cambridge police said Tuesday night that they were not investigating and that school officials were handling the incident.

“Those determined to be responsible will be held accountable and disciplined appropriately,” Wycoff said.

“Cambridge Public Schools takes the safety of our school community very seriously,” Wycoff said. “Our administrators and school staff have engaged the students impacted by this symbol of hate to provide support and space to process this incident.”

“We aim to inspire our students to embody respect, inclusion, belonging, empathy and compassion. We will continue to incorporate culturally responsive teaching practices in order to cultivate positive relationships, learning experiences, and inclusive school and classroom environments every day,” she said.

People who believe they are victims of a hate crime or need to reach out in general about such a crime can file a report with Cambridge police.

