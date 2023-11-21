‘A nice meal and a smile goes a long way.’ 1,000 gather at TD Garden for annual Thanksgiving meal.

A joyful volunteer came over and offered slices of pie, which they happily accepted, especially Cook’s other child who was still eating pasta with red sauce.

“A nice meal and a smile goes a long way for people, especially those struggling to make ends meet,” she said.

Sitting at a table in the center of TD Garden Tuesday, a five-year-old boy waved a turkey shaped balloon around as his mom, Kim Cook and the rest of their family enjoyed a thanksgiving meal at TD Garden.

Although Cook isn’t homeless anymore, she was when she first started coming to the annual event. She said she knows how hard the holidays can be for the homeless, especially with the cold weather, so this event offers an opportunity to come together in an iconic place and be together.

Cook and her family of six were among 1,000 people who ate a thanksgiving meal at TD Garden Tuesday afternoon for the 27th annual Table of Friends event.

Several dozen people gathered outside the main entrance to TD Garden about an hour before the doors opened.

Over the course of two hours, volunteers, including Boston officials, served 800 pounds of turkey, 600 pounds of stuffing, 450 pounds of vegetables, 10 gallons of cranberry sauce and a 501-pound pumpkin pie.

Guests were met with fall themed balloons, holiday music and cheerful volunteers as they entered the arena.

They were split into three food lines, where servers cheerfully offered the food and made conversation with the guests. Mayor Michelle Wu left her station of serving stuffing at least twice to take pictures with people at the gathering.

Madilyn Rodgers, 16, who volunteered alongside her two younger siblings, stood towards the side smiling as they waited for the guests to arrive.

”We’re excited to do something nice for people,” she said.

As people began sitting down, the three of them split up to clear tables and deliver drinks and desserts

Guests were invited to go up for seconds, and provided with to-go-containers take some food with them.

While she was packing up some meatballs to go, Stephanie Solis, 45, said she’s super happy because her meal was “delicious and wonderful.”

”It’s somewhere to come to get a warm thanksgiving meal and TD garden is a place to be all the time so I wanted to see it, and I’m glad I did,” Solis said.

One guest, who introduced himself as Ryan, made sure to thank people he passed by for putting on the event because he wanted to make sure everyone knew how grateful he is.

“I feel great,” said Veronica Bernardo, catering sales manager at TD Garden who helped put on the event. She was passing out condiments at the end of one of the food lines.

“It really warms your heart to see the community come together like this,” she said.

All volunteers, including officials, wore hand written name tags and “Table of Friends” beige aprons.

Speaking to reporters between rushes of people, Wu said it’s very special to gather in such a special place in Boston and ease the burden of a thanksgiving meal for some.

“This is a very special time of year, but also quite stressful when times are hard,” she said.

Charlie Jacobs, the CEO of Delaware North and the Boston Bruins, told reporters “it’s great to be back,” and out of about 200 events TD Garden hosts, this is his favorite because people always leave with a smile.

Guests left with containers of food, smiles, and a few with a turkey shaped balloon.

Thomas, who didn’t give his last name, said “we had a nice meal, but it’s more than just the meal,” as he left the gathering in his wheelchair.









Talia Lissauer can be reached at talia.lissauer@globe.com. Follow her on Instgram @_ttphotos.