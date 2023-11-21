Johnson pays Trump visit as he faces mounting criticism from the right

The visit to Trump’s Florida home came at a tricky moment for the speaker, who is already facing criticism from hard-right allies livid at him for teaming with Democrats last week to pass legislation to avert a government shutdown. The person confirmed the private meeting on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss it.

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Mike Johnson on Monday night visited former president Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, according to a person familiar with the meeting, making his first pilgrimage to see the Republican presidential front-runner since his surprise elevation to the top post in the House last month.

Trump’s influence over spending fights in Washington may be limited, but Johnson’s decision to meet with him within weeks of his election as speaker is a sign he knows he cannot afford to have Trump weighing in publicly against him and hardening right-wing opposition to his leadership.

Johnson has taken other steps to ingratiate himself to the far right and cement his hold on the gavel. Late last week, he announced he was publicly releasing surveillance video of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, a step far-right lawmakers and activists have been demanding as they seek to undercut the facts about how supporters of Trump violently stormed the complex seeking to overturn his electoral defeat.

Since Trump’s election in 2016, Republican congressional leaders have had to cultivate some kind of working relationship with him. But Johnson, who defended the former president in two Senate impeachment trials and played a lead role in trying to help him invalidate the 2020 election results, is positioning himself as the first speaker to be in complete lock step with the former president.

Last week, Johnson officially endorsed Trump — a move former speaker Kevin McCarthy resisted even while proclaiming that the former president would be the Republican nominee and would be reelected.

“I endorsed him wholeheartedly for reelection in 2020, and traveled with his team as a campaign surrogate to help ensure his victory,” Johnson said in a statement to The New York Times. “I have fully endorsed him once again.”

The endorsement came in response to a report by the Times that in 2015, Johnson had posted on social media saying that Trump was unfit to serve and could be a danger as president.

“The thing about Donald Trump is that he lacks the character and the moral center we desperately need again in the White House,” Johnson wrote in a lengthy post on Facebook on Aug. 7, 2015. “I am afraid he would break more things than he fixes. He is a hot head by nature, and that is a dangerous trait to have in a Commander in Chief.”

Johnson, who until last month never held a top-tier position in leadership, was in Florida for a fund-raising trip.

Divisions laid bare in Wis. hearing on district maps

MADISON, Wis. — The deep ideological split on the Wisconsin Supreme Court was clear Tuesday as the court heard arguments in a case with the potential to upend political power in the state: a challenge to the state’s legislative district maps, regarded as among the most aggressively gerrymandered in the country.

Conservatives on the court accused Democrats of waiting to raise their claim that the maps violate the state Constitution until they had secured a 4-3 liberal majority on the court.

But the court’s liberal justices signaled that they were sympathetic to the plaintiffs’ argument that the existing legislative districts — many of them broken into several unconnected pieces — failed the constitutional requirement that districts be compact and contiguous and that the maps should be entirely redrawn.

Justices across the ideological spectrum suggested during oral arguments that the Democrats’ proposed solution — requiring every state lawmaker to stand for election in 2024 under a new map, even those whose terms would not yet have run out — was an extraordinary one.

“It’s an extreme remedy,” said Justice Janet Protasiewicz, a liberal who was elected in April as the newest member of the court.

Dozens of Wisconsin voters packed the room in the state Capitol in Madison early Tuesday to hear the arguments in person, and even more gathered in the center of the Capitol to watch the proceedings on television.

Wisconsin’s legislative maps have been the focus of fierce battles in the state for years, particularly the current iterations, which are heavily tilted to favor Republicans.

They were first drawn under a former Republican governor, Scott Walker, and have helped his party secure large majorities in both chambers of the state Legislature for more than a decade, even though the state’s electorate is made up of roughly equal numbers of Democrats and Republicans. Democrats often win statewide elections; Governor Tony Evers, a Democrat, won a second term in 2022.

The justices are considering a petition filed in August on behalf of 19 Democratic voters in Wisconsin. It asks the court to declare that the state’s existing maps, updated by the Legislature after the 2020 census to favor Republicans even more, are unconstitutional, and to order new ones drawn in time for the 2024 election.

In N.C., mayor chosen on coin toss

When officials in Monroe, N.C., finished tallying the votes Friday from this month’s election for mayor, they displayed the results on a monitor. Robert Burns had received 970 votes — so had Bob Yanacsek.

Under state law, the winner would be decided by a “method of random selection.”

An elections official grabbed a silver dollar from his office to break the tie. When he returned to a conference room in the county Board of Elections’ building, Yanacsek called heads.

The coin struck a desk before dropping to the carpet and rolling a few feet on its side across the room. When it stopped next to a spectator’s coffee cup a few seconds later, the coin landed on tails.

Burns lifted his arms and grinned as his family and friends cheered. The 40-year-old will be Monroe’s mayor for the next two years.

“It felt like the longest roll ever,” Burns said on Monday after a weekend of celebrating.

Yanacsek, meanwhile, watched Burns hug his supporters before the two candidates shook hands.

‘We didn’t lose the election,” Yanacsek, 53, said Monday. “We lost the coin toss.”

Ga. judge may alter bond limits on defendant

The Georgia judge overseeing the election subversion case against former president Donald Trump and others said Tuesday he plans to modify the bond conditions for one of the defendants after prosecutors complained about his social media posts that mentioned witnesses and co-defendants.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis made a rare appearance in the courtroom to argue for the revocation of the bond of Harrison Floyd, who was a leader in the organization Black Voices for Trump. He was one of 18 people accused along with the former president of participating in a wide-ranging scheme to illegally try to overturn the 2020 election.

Willis filed a motion last week asking Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee to revoke Floyd’s bond. In her first in-person appearance in this case since the indictment, she argued that Floyd has been attempting to intimidate and contact likely witnesses and his co-defendants in violation of the terms of his release.

Floyd’s lawyers argued that his social media posts are constitutionally protected speech and that he was in no way trying communicate with or intimidate any witness or co-defendant.

McAfee said there is no constitutional right to bail and that bond orders can contain conditions that curtail a defendant’s rights, but he also noted that people are generally allowed to publicly criticize the merits of the case but cannot cross a line. He said Floyd appears “very boldly willing to explore where that line is” in this case.

McAfee said he did believe Floyd’s bond conditions need to be modified. He said he would give the lawyers some time to discuss proposed conditions before rendering his decision.

