Share your thoughts on this story: Not so fast, fashion

In a multi-part project, Globe Opinion columnist Kimberly Atkins Stohr writes about how to be fashionable and equitable while saving the planet from climate change.

The series starts with a personal essay by Kim on how she went from designing women’s wear to halting creating new textiles and swearing off buying any new non-recycled clothing for at least a year after realizing the immense impact the fashion industry has had on climate injustice.