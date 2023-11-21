Army reveals special uniforms for Army-Navy football game at Gillette Stadium: See photos

After Navy revealed its special uniforms on Monday for the Army-Navy rivalry game at Gillette Stadium, Army West Point announced its own unique uniforms on Tuesday.

Through collaboration with Nike, Army will honor the 3rd Infantry Division that fought during the opening phase of Operation Iraqi Freedom.

“The 3rd Infantry Division’s success hinged upon its ability to seize and maintain the initiative against a determined adversary in harsh and unforgiving terrain,” Army Athletics said in a statement. “The Dogface Soldiers of the 3rd Infantry Division accomplished this feat through the clear application of the U.S. Army’s characteristics of the offensive: surprise, concentration, audacity, and tempo.