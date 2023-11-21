scorecardresearch Skip to main content
college football

Army reveals special uniforms for Army-Navy football game at Gillette Stadium: See photos

By Ethan Fuller Globe Correspondent,Updated November 21, 2023, 14 minutes ago
The Army football uniforms will honor the 3rd Infantry Division that fought during Operation Iraqi Freedom 20 years ago.Danny Wild/Army Athle/Danny Wild/Army football

After Navy revealed its special uniforms on Monday for the Army-Navy rivalry game at Gillette Stadium, Army West Point announced its own unique uniforms on Tuesday.

Through collaboration with Nike, Army will honor the 3rd Infantry Division that fought during the opening phase of Operation Iraqi Freedom.

“The 3rd Infantry Division’s success hinged upon its ability to seize and maintain the initiative against a determined adversary in harsh and unforgiving terrain,” Army Athletics said in a statement. “The Dogface Soldiers of the 3rd Infantry Division accomplished this feat through the clear application of the U.S. Army’s characteristics of the offensive: surprise, concentration, audacity, and tempo.

Army and Navy will kick off the 124th edition of the rivalry game from Foxborough on Dec. 9.

See photos of the uniforms:

Army will wear its special uniforms during the Army-Navy rivlary game at Gillette Stadium.Danny Wild/Army Athletics/Danny Wild/Army football
Army will play the 124th edition of its rivalry game vs. Navy on Dec. 9.Danny Wild/Army Athletics/Danny Wild/Army football
A look at the helmet Army will wear with its special uniforms for the Army-Navy game.Dustin Satloff/Army Athletics


