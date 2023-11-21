Meet the Globe’s all-time All-Scholastic football team

When the Globe selected its first All-Scholastic football team in 1903, the first forward pass hadn’t even been attempted, and if a player weighed 200 pounds, he was considered massive.

Over the last 120 years, several thousand high school football players have been selected as Globe All-Scholastics.

Many of these players went on to achieve more at higher levels of football, which got us thinking: Which Globe All-Scholastics would be the top players at each position based only on what they did after high school?

For three months, I researched and assembled a 23-player squad (11 on offense, 11 on defense, plus a kicker) based on the college and professional careers of Globe All-Scholastic players.

But I wasn’t alone in this pursuit. Tom Lopez, who coached at Lincoln-Sudbury for 48 years, and former Everett/current Catholic Memorial coach John DiBiaso shared their vast knowledge of Eastern Massachusetts high school football history. Barry Gallup, who starred at Swampscott High and Boston College, and later coached at BC and Northeastern, also gave suggestions. Current Globe high school sports editor Craig Larson and former high school sports editor Bob Holmes also had a hand.

“I think of high school football as being the most enjoyable football I ever played in my life,” said one of our all-time All-Scholastic wide receivers, Darren Flutie. “Being recognized on the all-time Boston Globe All-Scholastic team, that’s quite an honor.

“120 years of people playing high school football in Massachusetts, that’s a lot of different players, a lot of teams, a lot of great players. It’s a very nice honor, and kind of grounds me a little bit to think about it.”

This project is meant to be a celebration of Eastern Massachusetts football history, so we encourage you to debate our selections, reminisce about your own high school football days, and to take a trip with us through the evolution of America’s game.

Offense Doug Flutie Quarterback High school: Natick All-Scholastic: 1979, 1980 Read more Anthony Sherman Fullback High school: North Attleborough All-Scholastic: 2006 Read more Joe Bellino Running Back High school: Winchester All-Scholastic: 1955 Read more Darren Flutie Wide Receiver High school: Natick All-Scholastic: 1983 Read more Art Graham Wide Receiver High school: Matignon All-Scholastic: 1958 Read more Ken MacAfee Tight End High school: Brockton All-Scholastic: 1972, 1973 Read more Tom Nalen Center High school: Foxborough All-Scholastic: 1988 Read more Marc Colombo Tackle High school: Bridgewater-Raynham All-Scholastic: 1996 Read more Gosder Cherilus Tackle High school: Somerville All-Scholastic: 2002 Read more Pete Kendall Guard High school: Archbishop Williams All-Scholastic: 1990 Read more Art Spinney Guard High school: Saugus All-Scholastic: 1944 Read more Charles Brickley Kicker High school: Everett All-Scholastic: 1907, 1908, 1909 Read more Utilizing the classic I-Formation, this offense would be viable in any era and plays to the strength of our lineup: the offensive line, which is a balanced combination of size, technique, and craftiness. With help from Sherman, one of a dying breed of elite blocking fullbacks, and a tight end in MacAfee who was such a skilled blocker that Bill Walsh thought he’d make an All-Pro NFL guard, Bellino should have no shortage of holes to zip between on any given run play. But that’s not to say our passing game doesn’t have a bit of everything. At wideout, Graham is a deep threat who had elite speed for his day, and Darren Flutie is the kind of volume receiver the quarterback can always go to when all else fails. MacAfee’s big body and huge catch radius make him a nightmare in the end zone. Out of the backfield, Sherman always contributed a few surprise catches, and just imagine Bellino catching the ball in space, one on one with a linebacker. Not to mention Doug Flutie’s athleticism from quarterback; his ability to improvise while extending plays would make the offense unpredictable. All-Scholastics who just missed the cut: Matt Hasselbeck (QB), Harry Agganis (QB), Jordan Todman (RB), Mike Esposito (RB), Greg McMurtry (WR), Pat Friermuth (TE) DEFENSE Dick Jauron Safety High school: Swampscott All-Scholastic: 1967, 1968 Read more Tony Thurman Safety High school: Lynn Classical All-Scholastic: 1979 Read more Mike Sainristil Cornerback High school: Everett All-Scholastic: 2017, 2018 Read more Al Louis-Jean Cornerback High school: Brockton All-Scholastic: 2010 Read more Mike Croel Outside linebacker High school: Lincoln-Sudbury All-Scholastic: 1986 Read more Pat Hughes Outside linebacker High school: Everett All-Scholastic: 1964 Read more Pete Cronan Inside linebacker High school: Marian All-Scholastic: 1972 Read more Lofa Tatupu Inside linebacker High school: King Philip All-Scholastic: 2000 Read more Maurice Hurst Jr. Defensive Tackle High school: Xaverian All-Scholastic: 2012 Read more Joe Nash Defensive Tackle High school: BC High All-Scholastic: 1977 Read more Fred Smerlas Nose Tackle High school: Waltham All-Scholastic: 1974 Read more Lining up in a 3-4 defense, this group is to be feared for its aggressiveness up front and playmaking ability on the back end. No passer or runner is safe in the backfield against our front three. When Hurst is on his game, he’s great at pursuing runners; Smerlas brings grit and an ability to blow up run plays from the middle; and Nash knows how to get to the quarterback from the interior. Even if an offensive player makes it to the second level, they’re running straight into a buzzsaw of a linebacking corps led inside by the hard-hitting Tatupu, who lines up next to the mobile Cronan. Those two are flanked at outside backer by tactician and pass coverage specialist Hughes, plus sackmaster Croel, whose speed off the edge is terrifying for offensive tackles and quarterbacks. Our cornerback pairing has a good blend of length and athleticism with Louis-Jean on one side, and ball skills and footwork on the other with Sainristil. And the last line of defense, our safeties, have to be accounted for. Jauron and Thurman are ball hawks who made passing deep a gamble and whose interception-return abilities made them the type of players who could break games wide open with one play. All-Scholastic who just missed the cut: Tim Bulman (DL)

What about ...?

Where are Howie Long, Mark Bavaro, Nick Buoniconti, and many others who played high school football in Massachusetts and had college and pro accomplishments that would rival or even exceed those of the players chosen for this feature?

There are two reasons you don’t see them: 1. They played high school football in Western or Central Massachusetts and were thus ineligible to be a Globe All-Scholastic. 2. They simply were not selected by the Globe as All-Scholastics at the time.

That said, we did compile a team of players from the Bay State who had outstanding college and/or pro careers but never made a Globe All-Scholastic team.

Offense

Starters: QB Jack Concannon (Matignon); RB Joe Morris (Ayer, Central Mass.); RB Fred Willis (Marian); WR Bill Brooks (Framingham North); TE Mark Bavaro (Danvers); TE Mark Chmura (Frontier Regional, Western Mass.); OL Ed Healey (Springfield Central, Western Mass.); OL Walt Sweeney (Cohasset); OL Ron Stone (West Roxbury); OL Chris Lindstrom (Shepherd Hill, Central Mass.); OL Breno Giacomini (Malden).

On the bench: FB Patrick Ricard (David Prouty, Central Mass.); RB Jamie Morris (Ayer, Central Mass.); TE Dan Ross (Everett); TE Wayne Millner (Salem); OL Frank Varrichione (Natick); OL Dave Lapham (Wakefield).

Defense

Starters: S Bruce Laird (Scituate); CB Isaac Yiadom (Doherty, Central Mass.); CB Jerry Azumah (St. Peter-Marian, Central Mass.); LB Stephen Cooper (Wareham); LB Nick Buoniconti (Springfield Cathedral, Western Mass.); LB Jim Cheyunski (West Bridgewater); LB Fred Wallner (Greenfield, Western Mass.); DL Howie Long (Milford, Central Mass.); DL Don Colo (East Bridgewater); DL Ken Clarke (Boston English); DL Bob Dee (Braintree).

Inside the selection process

Players were chosen based on their college and pro accomplishments, and some of the players who made our team had much better college careers than pro careers.

For example, Joe Bellino played just 35 games over three seasons in the AFL , but he still got the nod over Jordan Todman, who was a better pro running back, because Bellino was superior in college (the Heisman Trophy is a pretty good trump card).

There also was the issue of weighing the Canadian Football League vs. the NFL in the case of evaluating the careers of Doug and Darren Flutie. Though the NFL undoubtedly is the stronger league, both Fluties had record-setting accomplishments that were more impressive than those of their competitors, and in some cases better college careers.

On defense, the only selection debate we had was Maurice Hurst Jr. vs. Tim Bulman on the defensive line. Both were college standouts, but Hurst gets the nod because he enjoyed much more team success in college, plus both his college and NFL stats are slightly better. Hurst’s career is still ongoing, so there’s room for continued improvement to his NFL résumé.





Trends about the team

Everett is the most represented high school on our team with three players, all from very different eras (Brickley, Sainristil, and Hughes). Brockton (MacAfee and Louis-Jean) and Natick (the Flutie brothers) have two representatives apiece.

What era was the most dominant? The 1970s had more players on the team than any other decade. The ’80s had the second-most with four, and the 2000s and 2010s are tied with three players apiece. The youngest player on our team is Sainristil at 23. If he were alive, Brickley would be the oldest at 131.

Not surprisingly, the most represented college program is Boston College with 13 players — including every member of our offensive line. Michigan is the only other school with more than one player.

Julian E.J. Sorapuru is a Development Fellow at the Globe and can be reached at julian.sorapuru@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter.





