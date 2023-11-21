Brighton’s Quentyn Dulin dominates in City League triumph over TechBoston at Fenway Park

Dulin cashed in for his third rushing touchdown of the game, a 2-yard scamper with 18 seconds to play, lifting Brighton to a 20-14 win over TechBoston at Fenway Park. In the second meeting between the schools on Thanksgiving, the Bengals (5-4) were crowned as Boston City League South Division champions, defending their title.

All Brighton senior quarterback Quentyn Dulin saw in front of him was green.

“Quentyn’s a great leader,” said Brighton coach Randolph Abraham. “He’s an explosive player. I thought that we would have a big night and he did. He led us on a great drive, completed a couple of passes, and punched it right in. We were trying to take all the time off of the clock and we bled it as far as we could and he walked in for six.”

Advertisement

“He dominated today, just like he needed to.”

Brighton's Preston Callender Jones (No. 22) splits TechBoston's defenders Khyron Camillo (5) and Xavier Norris (99) on a first-half burst up the middle of the field in a 20-14 win Tuesday at Fenway Park. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Trailing by two with under four minutes to play in the fourth quarter, the Bengals ripped off an 8-play, 66-yard drive to seal the victory.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“It was nice to see us finally put together a nice drive,” said Abraham. “We obviously believe in ourselves, we just needed to execute. We hit on all of our plays on that drive and we had them right where we wanted, and we punched it in.”

Dulin ran for 93 yards and three touchdowns, calling his own number seven times, and finished 6-of-9 passing for 134 yards and an interception.

“I love the game,” said Dulin. “It’s my whole life. To see everyone put their heart and soul in to win this game, it means a lot to me. I appreciate my team and my offensive line.”

Dulin kicked off the scoring by keeping the ball on an option play, dashing around the left side of the line and breaking through untouched for a 67-yard scoring sprint. On the ensuing drive, Dulin punched it in from 4-yards out.

Advertisement

Postgame, Abraham handed Dulin the championship trophy bat. Dulin grasped it in awe, the silver Rawlings bat inscribed with the game and location shining up at him.

“It’s a dream come true,” said Dulin. “I don’t even know how to put it into words. I dreamed of this, honestly.”

Brighton's Quentyn Dulin (No. 2) hugs his teammate, Jamauri Kareem Dulin, after his 67-yard touchdown run, the first of three he had in a 20-14 win over TechBoston Tuesday at Fenway Park. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.