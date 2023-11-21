The facts as we know them right now will leave Bruins little choice but to cut ties with Milan Lucic

The big winger’s life, times, and future as a hockey player right now are in the hands of the Commonwealth’s court system, following his alleged assault of wife Brittany early Saturday morning at their Battery Street condominium in the North End.

Milan Lucic’s future as a Bruin, truly of minor relevance at this hour, is officially in limbo.

And OK, yes, there is an ounce of regret in writing that, because the 35-year-old Lucic has proven over half his lifetime to be a smart, decent, thoughtful guy since arriving here at age 18 all full of energy, fun, smiles, and big league dreams. And true, we all make mistakes, and likewise we all need to be careful about judging people by their worst moments.

Advertisement

But domestic violence, still too common in our society as well as throughout the world, must not be tolerated. Doing physical and/or emotional harm to a spouse is the third rail that burns reputations and renders careers to ash.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

No sports franchise, professional or otherwise, should tolerate domestic violence. That’s been mostly true for years now, and should have been true decades earlier, in fact forever, though it took much of the 20th century — and a whole lot of suffering, pain, and in some instances death — for female victims to be taken at their word and then supported for having the courage finally to say, “Enough!”

What we can ascertain, per portions of the police report that were read into the record at Lucic’s court hearing Tuesday, is that he and his wife got into an argument around 1 a.m., after he returned home from a night out. During the argument, Lucic allegedly yanked his wife’s hair and threatened to choke her, his ire initially sparked by his inability to locate his phone and belief that she was hiding it.

Advertisement

The facts here per the police report, much of it based on what Brittany Lucic told police in the moments around her husband’s arrest, point to the 6-foot-3-inch, 236-pound Lucic, still among the NHL’s most feared fighters, physically imposing his will and anger on a woman believed to be some 8 inches shorter and roughly 100 pounds lighter.

That’s not a place any woman of right mind would care to be. Many men of near-equal size, strong NHLers who know how to throw punches, have found Lucic too hot to handle.

As for the perpetrator, in this case the behemoth Lucic, with 143 fights on his NHL record, it’s not a place he ever should have gone.

“You’re not going anywhere,” Lucic allegedly told his wife as she attempted to walk away from their argument. That is when he grabbed her by the hair, according to the report.

“You’re not going anywhere.” Like words from a horror movie. Trapped. Vulnerable. Prey.

Per the report, Lucic appeared to be inebriated when police entered the condo. There was a broken lamp aside a nightstand. Brittany, per the report, had a red mark on her chest.

So we are left to piece together — unless less incriminating facts are revealed — that Lucic roughed up his much smaller wife, the mother of his three children ages 5, 7, 10), and was not of his right mind because of apparent intoxication. That’s a very old, familiar story. Being three sheets to the wind once sailed as an excuse in domestic violence cases, but not anymore.

Advertisement

The Bruins, as a team, have said nothing since Saturday, when they acknowledged Lucic’s arrest, expressed support for his family, and said he was on an indefinite leave of absence.

A Bruins media representative, asked Tuesday via text if the club had anything to say following Lucic’s court appearance, texted back that the club “will let you know if/when we have something further.”

A change in facts, or Brittany Lucic recanting what she told police, could take all this dramatically in another direction. It’s common, after the flashing blue lights and handcuffs go away, the emotion shakes out, and especially when the lawyers and courts and media get involved, that DV cases quietly get dismissed.

For now, this ultimately looks like it will be easy, if not vital for a reputation standpoint, for the Bruins to walk from Lucic, cut him free. He arrived here in July, on a one-year free agent deal ($1 million), hired as proven muscle, someone to have on the bench come playoff time if, say, someone such as Florida’s Matthew Tkachuk needed the flame under his game dialed down a bit. His game otherwise is of little help in the NHL’s free-skating regular season.

This blemish makes Lucic not worth the trouble, especially for a franchise that just over a year ago created its own mess when signing the societal hazard site that was Mitchell Miller. That was an ill-conceived and confounding signing. A year later, we arestill asking, what were they thinking?

Advertisement

In Lucic’s case, bringing him back was a decent, well-intended move by management. He was a huge fan favorite his first time around, making the team as a rambunctious, steel-jawed kid straight out of junior, going on to sign contracts worth some $72 million. He was afforded a great chance to come back home, potentially win a Stanley Cup, be a hero again as he walked among pals, pastas, and pastries in the North End.

Done right, who knows, Lucic could have positioned himself to stick around in Boston in retirement, walk the streets for years as a favorite son of the Black and Gold, and enjoy the protracted fruits of his extended, honest, hard-hatted NHL labor.

Instead, today Milan Lucic is another accused DV perpetrator with a wife and three children now all subject to the courts sorting out and directing their lives and well-being. All because he led his wife to reach for the phone, dial 911, and essentially say, “Enough!”

Now it’s up to the Bruins to say the same.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.