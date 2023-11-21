King Philip delivers football coach Brian Lee his 150th career win in beatdown of Thanksgiving rival Franklin

“One hundred-fifty is pretty crazy,” Lee said, in his 19th season. “It doesn’t seem like I’ve been doing it that long, so I guess it adds up quick.”

The Warriors did just that, finding the end zone twice in the game’s opening four minutes, and going on to cruise to a bruising 35-0 beatdown over Franklin Tuesday night at Fenway Park. The victory was the 150th career win for King Philip coach Brian Lee.

Unbeaten so far this season, the King Philip football team was hungry to make a statement against Franklin after losing the last two matchups against its Thanksgiving rival.

Lee will next guide the top-seede Warriors (12-0) to the Division 2 Super Bowl against Marshfield at 5:30 p.m. next Thursday at Gillette Stadium.

King Philip coach Brian Lee celebrated his 150th career win with his team after Tuesday night's 35-0 rout of Franklin at Fenway Park. "One hundred-fifty is pretty crazy," he said. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

“He’s a great coach,” said senior quarterback Tommy McLeish, who completed 6 of 10 passes for 119 yards and a pair of touchdowns.(6/10, 119 yards, 2 touchdowns) said. “ So to get him the [Hockomock League] title and bring the [Thanksgiving game] trophy back here is awesome and he deserves [it].”

Two minutes after the opening kickoff, King Philip struck first when junior running back Drew LaPlante (10 carries, 69 yards) scored the first of his two touchdown runs on a 31-yard scamper. On the Warriors’ next offensive series, McLeish hit classmate Mason Campbell (3 catches, 76 yards, touchdown) across the middle for a 35-yard TD.

King Philip's Drew Laplante scored the first of his two touchdowns on this 31-yard scoring scamper in Tuesday's 35-0 rout of Franklin at Fenway Park. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

As the second quarter waned, the Warriors doubled their lead in a 20-second span. Laplante scored his second touchdown by going untouched on a 4-yard dive to make it 21-0. On the ensuing kickoff, junior lineman Andrew Bowen snatched the ball away from Franklin’s return man and steamed 45-yards ahead for the special teams dagger and a 28-0 halftime lead..

“I was screaming at him to get down,” Lee said. “And he almost fell over, being so excited. He’ll be reliving that memory for a long time.”

