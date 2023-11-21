Xaverian football’s strong support system has helped Will Benting and others cope with personal loss

Tragedy has circled around their team all year. Starting running back Denzil Pierre lost his sister, Brianna Veronica Brown, in February. Right before the season, the senior from Roxbury lost his childhood friend, Greg Josey, and the night before Xaverian’s Week 3 game against Springfield Central, his friend and former teammate at English High, Jason Andujar, died.

Whether they’re able to beat St. John’s Prep for a share of the Catholic Conference Thursday morning, or in the Division 1 Super Bowl next week at Gillette Stadium, the brothers of the Xaverian football team can be thankful to have each other.

When Xaverian teammate Denzil Pierre lost his sister, junior tight Will Benting, who lost two brothers, was the first to reach out with an offer of support. "I admire our young men for the support they’ve shown each other in their time of need," said Xaverian coach Al Fornaro.

The first teammate to reach out to Pierre was Will Benting. The junior tight end has gone through the unthinkable in recent years, losing two brothers suddenly. He was 9 when his brother, Matt, died in 2016 at age 20 from complications due to a heart condition. In October, Will’s 23-year-old brother, , died in a motorcycle accident.

“It hurts me to see people go through that,” Benting said about Pierre’s situation.

“When I learned about it, I came up to him and said if you ever need to talk, come to me and we can try to get through it together. I know what it feels like to lose a sibling. It sucks.”

Both players are dedicating their seasons to those they’ve lost, and both have been key components in Xaverian’s first Super Bowl appearance since 2016.

Benting, who started his football career as a center and shifted to tight end when he grew several inches ahead of his sophomore year, has 15 receptions for 161 yards and four touchdowns. The week after his brother died, Benting rushed for a touchdown at Saint John’s Shrewsbury, and the opposing fans cheered.

Pierre transferred from Boston Leadership Academy to Xaverian last year, after playing football on a co-op team with English High. The 5-foot-9, 193-pound tailback has tallied 940 rushing yards and nine touchdowns over eight games. Pierre sprained his ankle in the state semifinals, but hopes to be back on the field soon.

“With a tragedy, I had to give it time,” Pierre said about processing his sister’s death.

“We’ve battled through adversity this whole year. We have more motivation to play for the people we’ve lost and it means a lot to win and keep moving on for them.”

Xaverian coach Al Fornaro said both Pierre and Benting have remained fully committed to the team in the wake of their respective tragedies, and the team and community has remained fully committed to them.

The entire team attended Joe Benting’s funeral, and showed another demonstration of support when sophomore Matt Spaulding lost his father suddenly on Nov 14. Spaulding was an honorary captain in Xaverian’s 23-20 win over Needham in the state semifinals.

“I’m sure others have gone through similar things, and it’s difficult, when any type of tragedy hits,” said Fornaro, “But to have three happen on one team, it’s something I certainly don’t want to go through again. I admire our young men for the support they’ve shown each other in their time of need. It’s remarkable that they were able to do what they’ve done on an everyday basis.”

Xaverian (9-2) hosts Prep (11-0) Thanksgiving morning at 10, looking to grab a share of the Catholic Conference title and deny their rivals from winning the league outright. Xaverian leads the all-time series, 31-23.

The following Wednesday night, the Hawks will meet the Eagles at Gillette Stadium (8 p.m.) in the D1 Super Bowl, with Prep looking to win a fourth title in five seasons.

Playing on that field has been a dream for Benting, who attended the D1 Super Bowls in 2018 and 2019 when his cousin, John Fallon, played for Prep on consecutive state title teams.

With support from teammates, such as Luke Bell, who he calls a “brother from another mother,” Benting is now preparing to make his debut at Gillette, in honor of his lost brothers.

“At the beginning of the season, [Joe] attended my games and he was really proud of me,” said Benting. “Emotionally, it sucked [to lose him], but I try to think of what my brother wants me to do. He wants me to keep playing. He wouldn’t want me to miss a game.”

Fornaro (’78) has lived and breathed football as a former Hawk lineman and a member of the coaching staff over the past 44 years. Yet he recognizes there are things more important than the game, even if it can help student-athletes get through tough times.

“To have an opportunity for three hours to play a game — and it is still a game — and escape from reality, they’re lucky. And they need that escape,” said Fornaro.

“I think you find out who you are as an individual, school, and organization, and you learn a lot through tragedy. I tell the young men if you have the opportunity, go home and hug your parents. Be thankful you go to a fantastic school and for the outpouring of support in this community.”