Author readings around Boston through Dec. 2

All author appearances are in person and free unless otherwise noted.
MONDAY NOV. 27
- Joanne McNeil (”Wrong Way”) is in conversation with Juliana Castro Varón at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
TUESDAY NOV. 28
- Di Ciruolo (“Indomitable: A Foster Care Story”) will discuss her memoir at 6 p.m. at Copper Dog Books.
- Mark Kurlansky (”The Core of an Onion: Peeling the Rarest Common Food — Featuring More Than 100 Historical Recipes”) is in conversation with Sheryl Julian at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Patricia Cornwell (”Unnatural Death”) is in conversation with Emiko Tamagawa at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books.
- Ani Gjika (”An Unruled Body”) is in conversation with Alysia Abbott at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Boston Edition.
WEDNESDAY NOV. 29
- Dr. Marsha Gordon (”Becoming the Ex-Wife: The Unconventional Life and Forgotten Writings of Ursula Parrott”) will discuss her latest book virtually and in-person at 6 p.m. at Boston Athenaeum.
- Dom Capossela (”Do You Believe in Magic?: Anthology of Stories from the North End”) will discuss his latest book at 6 p.m. at the North End branch of the Boston Public Library.
- Robert Glück (”About Ed”) is In conversation with Aaron Lecklider at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
THURSDAY NOV. 30
- Lisa Gornick (”Ana Turns”) is in conversation with Virginia Pye at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books.
- Candelaria Norma Silva (”What’s the Baby’s Name, Stacey?”) will read her latest picture book at 1:30 p.m. at the Parker Hill Branch of the Boston Public Library.
- Tatiana Johnson-Boria (”Nocturne in Joy”) will read her poetry and lead a writing workshop at 5 p.m. at the Grove Hall Branch of the Boston Public Library.
- Rachel DeWoskin (”absolute animal: poems”), Robert Pinsky (”Proverbs of Limbo”), and Kirun Kapur (”Women in the Waiting Room”) will read their work at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
- Joshua N. Winn (”The Little Book of Exoplanets”) at 6 p.m. at the Harvard Science Center.
- Ben Austen (”Correction: Parole, Prison, and the Possibility of Change”) is in conversation with Khalil Gibran Muhammad at 6:59 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Travis Baldree (“Bookshops and Bonedust”) will discuss his fantasy novel at 7 p.m. virtually via The Public Library of Brookline.
- Ruth Ozeki (”The Book of Form and Emptiness”) will read her work at 6 p.m. at the Bordy Theater at an event hosted by Emerson College.
FRIDAY DEC. 1
- Wyn Cooper (”Mars Poetica”), Myronn Hardy (”Catastrophic Bliss”), and Virginia Konchan (”Bel Canto”) will read their work virtually and in-person at 7 p.m. at the Grolier Poetry Bookshop. (Tickets are $5-$10.)
SATURDAY DEC. 2
- Matt Tavares (”Dasher Can’t Wait for Christmas!”) will read his new picture book at 11 a.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore.