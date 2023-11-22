10 supercalifragilisticexpialidocious Disney movies to celebrate the Mouse House’s 100th anniversary

Maybe that’s why I grew up to be such a fan of Disney World (I’ve been there 20 times) and the Disney experience in general. Granted, my enthusiasm for the Disney experience doesn’t always extend to Disney movies, as this year’s reviews of “ Elemental ” and “ Wish ” can attest.

Back in the before-times known as the early 1970s, my mom took me to the Loews Jersey to see a series of Disney double features that ran every summer. It was usually a classic animated feature and a far-from-classic live-action movie like “ The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes .” I was lucky to have seen many of the films we associate with the first golden era of Disney in theaters.

Speaking of “Wish,” that lackluster film is Disney’s anniversary present to itself. The Mouse House turns 100 this year (a milestone shared with its rival studio, Warner Bros., known for Looney Tunes). To honor the occasion, I’m listing my 10 favorite Disney animated features.

A few notes: No Pixar movies; that’s a different list. You won’t find “Fantasia” (1940) here (hated it) or 1941′s “Dumbo” (pink elephants, good; racist singing crows, BAD!). “Bambi” (1942) isn’t here — it’s a runner-up. Neither is the Tarantino-level foot-obsessed “Peter Pan” (1953).

And I only chose two movies that were released post-1988, the year I became a jaded, cynical adult. (Sorry, Ariel and Genie!)

A scene from "The Great Mouse Detective" (1986). RDB/ullstein bild via Getty Images

10. “The Great Mouse Detective” (1986)

One of the few gems made during the much-maligned era that began with the mildly entertaining “The Aristocats” (1970) and ended with Disney’s nadir, “Oliver & Company” (1988). Features two icons I love to this day: Vincent Price and Sherlock Holmes. Technically, our hero is Basil, a mouse sleuth who lives in Holmes’s house, but he’s learned a thing or two from his landlord. Price, as expected, lends his glorious voice to the villain, Ratigan. He even gets to sing.

A scene from "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" (1937). Walt Disney Co. via REUTERS

9. “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” (1937)

This one earned the nostalgia vote, as it was my first Disney movie. It was also supposed to be the first movie I ever saw, but on that same day, my cousin took me to “The Exorcist” beforehand. I was 4. Guess which movie terrified me more? Bonus points for naming a dwarf after my general disposition: Grumpy.

8. “The Sword in the Stone” (1963)

Other than this film and “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” I hate everything that has to do

with King Arthur. But then, neither of these choices is remotely faithful to the legend forced upon me in high school. This was my second favorite Disney cartoon as a kid (keep reading for what’s still my first) — I found endless amusement in the exploits of Merlin, Archimedes the Owl, and Wart — I mean Arthur — the kid who would be king. I rewatched it during the pandemic, and it held up.

7. “The Jungle Book” (1967)

Contains my pick for the best Disney song (“The Bare Necessities”) and the great voice talent of Sterling “Winnie-the-Pooh” Holloway, Phil Harris, and Sebastian Cabot. As the villainous tiger Shere Khan, Disney cast the star of the greatest movie ever made (“All About Eve”), George Sanders. Sanders’s droll line readings alone would have put this film on my list.

A scene from "Mary Poppins" (1964), starring Julie Andrews. The Walt Disney Company/Buena Vista Home Video

6. “Mary Poppins” (1964)

This is a bit of a cheat — I hated “Mary Poppins” as a kid. Here’s why. “Lady and the Tramp” was the bottom half of the double feature I attended back in 1975. I wanted to see that, but “Mary” ran first. It was 417 hours long. As soon as “Lady” began, I fell asleep — and never saw it. As a result, I held a grudge against Julie Andrews’s practically perfect nanny for 40 years. Since then, I’ve come to my senses. This is a great movie, and Andrews deserved that best actress Oscar.

A scene from "Cinderella" (1950).

5. “Cinderella” (1950)

Sing along! “Cinder-elly! Cinder-elly! Night and day, it’s Cinder-elly!” Growing up the oldest of five kids, I identified with Cinderella. If only I had Gus the Mouse, perhaps Disney’s best talking-animal sidekick, to advocate for me.

A scene from "Pinocchio" (1940). Disney

4. “Pinocchio” (1940)

“Pinocchio” scared the hell out of me, and you know the scene that did it: That kid turning into a donkey is David Cronenberg-level body horror, and we only see the transformation in silhouette. It still scares me. There’s a famous song in this one, too, something about wishing on a star.

A scene from "The Princess and the Frog" (2009). Disney Enterprises Inc.

3. “The Princess and the Frog” (2009)

I was damn near 40 before Disney gave me a cast of characters who not only looked like me, but included one named after me, too. This is easily Randy Newman’s best score for Disney, sung by the great Anika Noni Rose as Princess Tiana, Keith David as the evil Dr. Facilier, and Jenifer Lewis as . . . Mama Odie. Plus, the animation is gorgeous! Get Jenifer Lewis to play me, and I can forgive that Tiana is the only Disney princess whose “happily ever after” includes going to work.

A scene from "Beauty and the Beast" (1991). Disney

2. “Beauty and the Beast” (1991)

Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman’s best movie score is a highlight of the first animated feature nominated for best picture. Angela Lansbury singing the title song (famously in one take)! Jerry Orbach sliding his way through “Be Our Guest.” And then there’s “Gaston,” the rare Disney love song sung to a man, with clever lyrics so subversively gay I’m shocked Ashman got them into the movie in 1991. “You can ask any Tom, Dick, or Stanley,” the song goes about admirers of Gaston, “and they’ll tell you which team they’d prefer to be on.”

A scene from "Sleeping Beauty" (1959). handout

1. “Sleeping Beauty” (1959)

This is Disney’s most stunning animated achievement, from the intricate details in the backgrounds to the character design of Maleficent — before and after she becomes a fire-breathing dragon. It’s always been my favorite, even when I was a kid. Back then, the super-boring “Fantasia” made me hate classical music; this film’s use of Tchaikovsky ultimately changed my mind.

Odie Henderson is the Boston Globe's film critic.