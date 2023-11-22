Local bestsellers for the week ended Nov. 19

3. Lessons in Chemistry Bonnie Garmus Doubleday

4. Tom Lake Ann Patchett Harper

5. Fourth Wing Rebecca Yarros Entangled: Red Tower Books

6. So Late in the Day: Stories of Women and Men Claire Keegan Grove Press

7. Day Michael Cunningham Random House

8. The Covenant of Water Abraham Verghese Grove Press

9. The Narrow Road Between Desires Patrick Rothfuss DAW

10. The Exchange John Grisham Doubleday

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Democracy Awakening: Notes on the State of America Heather Cox Richardson Viking

2. Prequel: An American Fight Against Fascism Rachel Maddow Crown

3. My Name Is Barbra Barbra Streisand Viking

4. How to Know a Person: The Art of Seeing Others Deeply and Being Deeply Seen David Brooks Random House

5. The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder David Grann Doubleday

6. My Effin’ Life Geddy Lee Harper

7. The Woman in Me Britney Spears Gallery Books

8. The Comfort of Crows: A Backyard Year Margaret Renkl Spiegel & Grau

9. Tired of Winning: Donald Trump and the End of the Grand Old Party Jonathan Karl Dutton

10. Of Time and Turtles: Mending the World, Shell by Shattered Shell Sy Montgomery, Matt Patterson (Illus.) Mariner Books

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Trust Hernan Diaz Riverhead Books

2. All the Light We Cannot See Anthony Doerr Scribner

3. The Thursday Murder Club Richard Osman Penguin

4. Mad Honey Jodi Picoult, Jennifer Finney Boylan Ballantine

5. A Court of Thorns and Roses Sarah J. Maas Bloomsbury Publishing

6. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

7. The Best American Short Stories 2023 Min Jin Lee, Heidi Pitlor (Eds.) Mariner Books

8. Bookshops & Bonedust Travis Baldree Tor Books

9. Babel R.F. Kuang Harper Voyager

10. The Midnight Library Matt Haig Penguin

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI David Grann Vintage

2. The 2024 Old Farmer’s Almanac Old Farmer’s Almanac

3. The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine: A History of Settler Colonialism and Resistance, 1917-2017 Rashid Khalidi Picador

4. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed Editions

5. The Revolutionary: Samuel Adams Stacy Schiff Back Bay Books

6. An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us Ed Yong Random House

7. The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music Dave Grohl Dey Street Books

8. Winter Solstice: An Essay Nina MacLaughlin Black Sparrow Press

9. All About Love: New Visions Bell Hooks Morrow

10. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk MD Penguin

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.