‘Saltburn’ takes a dark, very dark, view of the English class system

That’s quite the grim and striking image. Grim and striking is what Fennell does. Her writer-director debut, “Promising Young Woman” (2020), won her a best original screenplay Oscar. It was a deadly serious satire of masculine awfulness. “Saltburn” is a satire nowhere near as serious (Fennell presumably would disagree) about a different form of awfulness: the English class system. Class is cruelty practiced on a societal scale, which makes all the odder how cruel a film this is.

Oliver Quick (Barry Keoghan), the antihero of “Saltburn,” has a very Dickensian name. But the literary inspirations behind Emerald Fennell’s second film lie elsewhere: Patricia Highsmith’s “The Talented Mr. Ripley” and Evelyn Waugh’s “Brideshead Revisited.” At one point, Quick even mentions Waugh by name, and it’s hard to miss the presence of a teddy bear on a coffin.

“Saltburn” does have a great title. What’s more painful than salting a wound? Why, salting a burn, which is what the movie does. The movie shares a name with the stately English home where Oliver finds himself spending the summer between his first and second years at Oxford, where he’s a scholarship student. The movie was filmed at Drayton House, in Northamptonshire, and very stately it is.

Oliver is definitely not a stately-home sort of guy. A born outsider, he finds himself in two very insider places: Oxford, Saltburn. His uncomfortableness becomes the viewer’s, both in ways Fennell intends and ways she does not.

The movie begins with Oliver’s first day at university, introduced with an extended tracking shot. It then shifts to Saltburn, where it will end with a very (very) different extended tracking shot. Visually, the movie can be quite pretty. Linus Sandgren, Damien Chazelle’s go-to cinematographer, shot it. Emotionally, it’s ugly through and through, which the prettiness makes that much uglier.

Oliver’s been invited to Saltburn by his classmate Felix (Jacob Elordi). Felix is handsome and charismatic and so socially assured he can deign to befriend someone as maladroit as Oliver. What draws Oliver to Felix is obvious. What draws Felix to Oliver isn’t. Their bond provides the film with a necessary conceit. But it’s about as plausible as the karaoke machine that turns up after a formal Saltburn dinner. In its own way, that’s an image as striking and grim as a coffin-borne teddy bear.

Keoghan was the best thing in “The Green Knight” (2021) and fiercely unsettling in “The Banshees of Inisherin” (2022). He has a fiercely unsettling face — it’s like a dull ax blade — and a gaze that’s all gun-metal yearning. He’s almost too well cast as Oliver. The contrast with Elordi, who plays Elvis in Sofia Coppola’s “Priscilla,” verges on the taxonomic.

Carey Mulligan, so memorable in “Promising Young Female,” briefly shows up as a Saltburn houseguest. She’s gleefully unrecognizable beneath a carrot-top wig.

Rosamund Pike and Richard E. Grant (who’s looking more and like Christopher Walken) play Oliver’s aristo-twit parents. Their pleasure in the roles is evident, Pike’s especially. Hearing of a minor character’s death, she says, “Some people will do anything for attention.” Her delivery makes what’s the funniest line in the movie that much funnier.

Funniest line? There are times when, yes, “Saltburn” can be darkly comic. Mostly, it’s (intentionally) grim. There are various gothic touches, starting with the opening-credits font and extending to Oliver’s rather unexpected taste in fluids. It’s a movie full of grotesques behaving more or less grotesquely. There’s a school of thought that thinks unpleasantness in a movie qualifies as moral candor and high seriousness. Executed well enough and conceived imaginatively enough, it can be. Here it’s simply unpleasantness. “Lots of people get lost in Saltburn,” the butler warns Oliver. It’s not just Oliver who should pay heed.

