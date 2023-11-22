Sunset at 4:15 p.m. got you down?

There is no dark in the year like the 5:40 dark of early evening in late November. This dark is so definitive. And this time of year invites a looking back, and maybe “forces” is the better word. It drops one backward in time, and hurtles one forward, which is perhaps part of why so many people struggle in this season. It tosses us backward and forward in a way summer doesn’t. I’ve been trying to figure out why that is — what is it about moving into winter that brings this sharp knot of memory and anticipation? Maybe it has to do with fear.

Now is the season of frazzle. Of jangled nerves and wallet strain. Of eggnogged evenings, of butter and cream. Now is the season of early dims and late dawns, of darkness dominant and strands of tiny flame-shaped lights glittering in the evergreens. Now is the season of indulgence and want, of the great ache that arrives with the descent into winter. And so we descend into winter.

The early dusks stir something in our bodies and our brains that reminds us, however faintly, of our status as animals, of the fear of darkness and hunger and cold. And we do what we can to fight against it, lighting nightly candles, slotting prongs into the plug to light up the porch rail, gathering together to raise toasts and share warmth as minute by minute, the light is swallowed, darkness eating more of it each day, until we reach the year’s longest night on Dec. 21, after which the light begins its slow creep back.

The winter solstice holds so much tension and power. Darkness at its fullest strength, it marks the first day of the winter season, of the long cold stretch ahead. And in its cold hands, it also promises the return of the light.

I wrote “Winter Solstice” during the first winter of the pandemic, in a time of global grief and fear. The book comes out now, in a new moment of grief and fear, in a new season of sorrow, and the question remains, as the days get darker, as the static of fear buzzes louder at the backs of our skulls, how to navigate through this darkness. What’s here to be found? What can we draw from it that doesn’t have to do with commerce but with simpler offerings of attention and care? How do we maintain a sense of heat and mystery, and even, now and then, blazes of raw joy to propel us through this season of fear, without despair, but with curiosity, openness, and hope? It’s there to be found, as these ancient rhythms of light and dark enact themselves across the year.