2023 movies to stream while finishing your Thanksgiving leftovers

As 2023 comes to a close, there are a bunch of recent releases now available on streaming to watch as you finish off the casseroles , turkey Reubens , and other leftovers.

Once guests have filled up on turkey, stuffing, and all the fixings, there’s no better way to relax after the holiday dinner rush than snuggling up on the couch with a movie.

1. “Air”

Globe critic Odie Henderson called “Air” “one of the best films of 2023 so far” in his four-star review. The film tells the origin story of the Nike Air Jordan, the famed sneaker made popular by NBA legend Michael Jordan. Ben Affleck directs and stars in the film as Nike cofounder and CEO Phil Knight, who helped turn the sneaker into a cultural juggernaut. Matt Damon also stars as Nike’s basketball talent scout Sonny Vaccaro, who was influential in signing the Bulls superstar to his first sneaker deal. Available on Amazon Prime Video

2. “Asteroid City”

The latest film by director Wes Anderson takes viewers on a trip to an alternate, retro-futuristic version of the 1950s. Featuring a story-within-a story framing, the core of “Asteroid City” centers around a play depicting the events of a youth space convention that gets visited by an alien UFO visitor. The film features a who’s-who list of stars, including Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, and Liev Schreiber. Available on Peacock

3. “BlackBerry”

Taking a page from films like 2015′s “Steve Jobs,” director Matt Johnson’s 2023 movie looks at another titan of cellphones, the BlackBerry. Based on the book “Losing the Signal: The Untold Story Behind the Extraordinary Rise and Spectacular Fall of BlackBerry” by Jacquie McNish Sean Silcoff, “BlackBerry” stars Jay Baruchel as Mike Lazaridis and Glenn Howerton as Jim Balsillie, the brand’s cofounders. The dark comedy takes a deep dive into the drama behind the device’s rise to fame and its eventual fall from grace. Available on AMC+

4. “Blue Beetle”

Henderson hailed “Blue Beetle” for its fun family focus in his three-star review. The movie also earned praise over the summer for being DC’s first film to center around a Latino superhero. Xolo Maridueña stars as Jaime Reyes, the latest person to take on the mantle of the titular character, who gets his high-flying powers from a sentient alien scarab. The supporting cast shines in this family-friendly offering; Adriana Barraza is hilarious as Nana Reyes and George Lopez also brings the laughs as Uncle Rudy. Available on Max

5. “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves”

Based on the fan-favorite table-top game, 2023′s “Dungeon & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” is a mix of fantasy action and humorous fun that Henderson gave 2½ stars in his review. “Star Trek” actor Chris Pine leads the cast as bard Edgin Darvis, who ends up on a quest through the realm in the wake of his wife’s death at the hands of an evil wizard. Darvis picks up some friends along the way, including Michelle Rodriguez’s barbarian Holga Kilgore, Regé-Jean Page’s paladin Xenk Yendar, and half-elf Simon Aumar, played by Justice Smith. The film also features cameos by Hugh Grant and Bradley Cooper. Available on Amazon Prime Video and Paramount+

6. “Good Burger 2″

More than 25 years since the first “Good Burger” hit theaters, Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell are back to serve up another order of the cult-classic comedy. Reprising their roles as fast-food workers who get into all kinds of hijinks, Thompson and Mitchell were spotted filming the sequel in Providence over the summer. “Good Burger 2″ also features appearances by Lil Rel Howery, Mark Cuban, and former Patriots star Rob Gronkowski. Available on Paramount+

7. “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3″

Director James Gunn wraps up his Marvel trilogy with the latest volume in the “Guardians of the Galaxy” saga. The band is back together in this space-faring, super-heroic tale, with Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord leading the crew of merry misfits as they face off against the villainous High Evolutionary, played by Chukwudi Iwuji. While the film marks the end of the road for many of the original “Guardians of the Galaxy” members, newcomers like Will Poulter’s golden god Adam Warlock join the fray, setting up the cosmic future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Available on Disney+

8. “M3GAN”

The 2023 horror film about an AI-powered doll that turns into a killer scared up big box office numbers and positive reviews from critics when it hit theaters this past winter. In his three-star review, Henderson said he “laughed like a madman” and praised the film for being a “goofy rollercoaster ride” that also “has some pointed commentary” about children having too much screen time. Amie Donald plays the murderous robot, which is voiced by Jenna Davis, while Allison Williams stars as roboticist Gemma, who creates M3GAN as a companion for her niece. Both an unrated version and a less gory PG-13 version are now streaming. Available on Amazon Prime Video

9. “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

A follow-up to 2018′s Oscar-winning “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” “Across the Spider-Verse” revisits the maddening multiverse of Marvel’s spider-themed superheroes. Henderson praised the 2023 animated film in his three-star review for its “amazing visuals and stellar voice work,” led by Shameik Moore, who returns to voice Miles Morales, the Spider-Man of Earth-1610. Hailee Steinfeld also reprises her role as the web-slinging Spider-Gwen, while Oscar Isaac stars as Miguel O’Hara, the Spider-Man of an alternate future whose heroic persona isn’t all that it seems. Available on Netflix

10. “They Cloned Tyrone”

Directed by Juel Taylor, Netflix’s sci-fi comedy mystery mashes up paranoid thrills with ‘70s Blaxploitation. “They Cloned Tyrone” stars John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, and Jamie Foxx as a trio of misfits who band together against a cloning conspiracy terrorizing their neighborhood and run by government agent Nixon, played by Kiefer Sutherland. In his lookback at summer films, Henderson praised “They Cloned Tyrone” for its “fantastic” leads and laugh-out-loud moments. Available on Netflix

Matt Juul can be reached at matt.juul@globe.com.