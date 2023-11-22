Things to do around Boston this weekend and beyond

EARL SWEATSHIRT AND THE ALCHEMIST “VOIR DIRE,” the new collaborative album from the enigmatic MC and well-traveled producer, pairs dense, knotty rhymes with dreamy yet concise beats. Nov. 24, 7 p.m. Royale. 617-338-7699, royaleboston.com

NONAME On her second album, “Sundial,” this rapper and poet drops pointed, sly observations on close-to-home and global situations, her slippery, sinuous delivery making her truth-telling land even harder. Nov. 28, 7 p.m. Paradise Rock Club. 617-562-8800, crossroadspresents.com

MISS GRIT “Follow the Cyborg,” the debut full-length from Margaret Sohn, is one of 2023′s standout releases, a hookily unsettling meditation on modern times’ ever-murkier dividing line between the human and the mechanistic. Sohn, who produced the record in their New York apartment, surrounds their steady, knowing alto in fractured guitars and plush synths. They open for the spiky synthpop outfit Nation of Language. Nov. 30, 8 p.m. The Sinclair, Cambridge. 617-547-5200, sinclaircambridge.com

MAURA JOHNSTON

Folk, World & Country





SADO-DOMESTICS Chris Gleason and Lucy Martinez, who perform as dark-hued Americana group Sado-Domestics, celebrate the release of their latest album, “Beach Day in Black and White,” Saturday evening. Jimmy Ryan and Eric Royer lent their respective mandolin and pedal steel guitar talents on the record and will join the pair for the show. Nov. 25, 8 p.m. $10. The Square Root, 2 Corinth St. 617-477-3392, www.squarerootrozzie.com

ROD PICOTT Singer-songwriter Picott has just released “Starlight Tour,” the latest installment in what he calls “the circus of misery and heartbreak,” a place where he’s been serving as ringmaster for 15 albums. He returns to the area for a show next week. Nov. 29, 8 p.m. $20. Club Passim, 47 Palmer St., Cambridge. 617-492-7679, www.passim.org

MARC COHN AND SHAWN COLVIN Cohn and Colvin continue their recent practice of performing together, collaborating on each other’s songs (and a cover or two), and wrapping stories around the songs. Nov. 30, 8 p.m. $56.50-$111. The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly. 978-927-3100, www.thecabot.org

STUART MUNRO





Jazz & Blues

CLUB D’ELF Bassist-composer Mike Rivard’s long-running improvisational, avant-groove collective melds electric-era Miles Davis, Moroccan music, dub, electronica, and more for a mesmerizing journey in sound. Telecaster master Duke Levine guests. Nov. 25, 7:30 and 10 p.m. $30. Lizard Lounge, 1667 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge. www.lizardloungeclub.com

JAMES MONTGOMERY BLUES BAND Born in Detroit but a longtime New England mainstay, the blues veteran is a soulful vocalist, powerful harmonica player, engaging frontman, and fine bandleader, who has played with everyone from the Allman Brothers to Muddy Waters over a storied career. David Hull & the Dirty Angels open. Nov. 25, 8 p.m. $30-$34. Spire Center, 25½ Court St., Plymouth. www.spirecenter.org

LAKECIA BENJAMIN & PHOENIX The striking young musician, voted Rising Star Alto Saxophonist in the 2020 DownBeat Magazine Critics Poll, is a native of Washington Heights in Manhattan who seasons her jazz with touches of soul and hip-hop, and has played with everyone from Clark Terry to Alicia Keys. Dec. 1, 8 p.m. $29-$75. Berklee Performance Center. www.berklee.edu/BPC

KEVIN LOWENTHAL





Classical

BOSTON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA The BSO ends its autumn stint at Symphony Hall this week with saxophonist Steven Banks making his BSO debut as soloist in Henri Tomasi’s rarely performed 1949 Concerto for Alto Saxophone. The program, conducted by Earl Lee, also includes César Franck’s “Le chausseur maudit” and Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4. Nov. 25, 8 p.m. Symphony Hall. 617-266-1200, www.bso.org

HANDEL AND HAYDN SOCIETY It’s that time of year again; this year’s H+H performance of “Messiah” marks freshman artistic director Jonathan Cohen’s first time leading the piece with the ensemble, which has performed the oratorio annually since 1854. This year’s performance features soloists Joélle Harvey, John Holiday, Stuart Jackson, and José Coca Loza alongside the H+H Orchestra and Chorus. Nov. 24-26. Symphony Hall. 617-262-1815, www.handelandhaydn.org

WINSOR MUSIC The local chamber group promises an evening of adventurous chamber music peppered with electronic sounds, from composers including Natacha Diels, John Adams, Mark Applebaum, and Winsor clarinetist Rane Moore. Nov. 26, 7 p.m. Saint Paul’s Church, Brookline. 781-430-9080, www.winsormusic.org

A.Z. MADONNA





ARTS

Theater

THE ROCKY MENORAH CHRISTMAS SHOW Ryan Landry’s uproarious holiday concoctions are a seasonal tradition around here. His latest involves the eye-opening adventures of a pair of elves named Brad Keebler and Janet Winky, who formerly worked for Santa Claus. After their sled breaks down, they encounter Dr. Hermione P. Grinchley, a mad scientist played by Landry himself; Grinchley’s servants, Fuschia and Gift Wrap; Rudy the Red; Rocky the Ready; and Santa himself. The villain of “The Rocky Menorah Christmas Show” is none other than Marjorie Taylor Greene. Narrated by puppet versions of “Boston Public Radio” hosts Jim Braude and Margery Eagan. Directed by Kiki Samko. Nov. 30-Dec. 23. Ryan Landry and the Gold Dust Orphans. At Iron Wolf Theatre, South Boston Lithuanian Club. 800-838-3006, https://rockymenorah.brownpapertickets.com

HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE A riveting production, directed by Elaine Vaan Hogue, of Paula Vogel’s Pulitzer-winning drama about a woman who tries, via a series of flashbacks, to process the sexual abuse she was subjected to by her uncle. Jennifer Rohn and Dennis Trainor Jr. deliver performances that are nothing short of virtuosic. Through Nov. 25. Actors’ Shakespeare Project. At Roberts Studio Theatre, Calderwood Pavilion, Boston Center for the Arts. 617-933-8600, www.bostontheatrescene.com

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS A holiday edition of the popular musical that brings together Johnny Cash (Bill Scott Sheets), Jerry Lee Lewis (Garrett Forrestal), Carl Perkins (Kurt Jenkins), and Elvis Presley (Alex Swindle). According to press materials, the legendary foursome “reflect on Christmases past, present, and future,” with performances of “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” “Blue Christmas,” “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town,” and “Jingle Bell Rock,” among others. Written by Colin Escott and directed by Scott Weinstein. Nov. 25-26. Emerson Colonial Theatre. 888-616-0272, www.emersoncolonialtheatre.com

RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER: THE MUSICAL A musical stage adaptation of the classic 1964 stop-motion animated TV special about the young misfit reindeer whose “beak blinks like a blinking beacon,” in the vivid if insensitive words of his father, Donner. But when the chips are down, Rudolph’s schnozz helps save Christmas. Also featuring Clarice, Hermey the Elf, Yukon Cornelius, and Santa and Mrs. Claus. Directed and conceived by Jeff Frank and First Stage, with a script by Robert Penola. Nov. 24-26. At the Boch Center Shubert Theatre. 866-348-9738, www.bochcenter.org

DON AUCOIN





Dance

THANGSGIVING 2023 This annual event doesn’t have a holiday theme per se. However, it’s an all-day event that features dance, performance art, music, and poetry, effectively reminding arts lovers that we have a lot to be thankful for with Greater Boston’s cultural cornucopia (see how I tied that in?). And this time around it’s in a new location. Dance/movement creators include Elise Knudson, teXtmoVes, Avivah Goldman and Paul Kafka-Gibbons, and Mary Teuscher, among others. Nov. 24, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Free. The Hive, Somervillle. https://sites.google.com/view/thangsgiving2023/home

THE NUTCRACKER While Boston Ballet’s masterful “The Nutcracker” opens downtown this weekend, those in the western suburbs might want to check out this annual production in Worcester. Telling the traditional story through ballet, it features live music from the Hanover Theatre Nutcracker Orchestra, vibrant costumes, plus lighting and scenery by Broadway designers. Nov. 24-26. $39-$59. Hanover Theatre & Conservatory, Worcester. https://thehanovertheatre.org/event/the-nutcracker-2023/

COMMONWEALTH BALLET’S THE NUTCRACKER Formed by Kathryn Anderson and Chip Morris more than 30 years ago, the MetroWest company presents its fully-staged family-friendly annual production. Dancers of the company, guest artists, and students combine to portray Clara’s holiday dream, set to the beloved Tchaikovsky score. Nov. 24-Dec. 17. $23-$55. Regis College’s Eleanor Welch Casey Theater, Weston. www.commonwealthballet.org/nutcracker

JOURNEY THROUGH CHRISTMAS Saving Grace Dance Ensemble puts a very different spin on the holidays with this production. Written by Artistic Director Robyn Goulette, the show takes you through a young woman’s journey of loss, faith, hope, and the healing joy of Christmas. Featured dance companies include the Saving Grace Dance Ensemble Youth Workshop Performers, Center for the Performing Arts of Andover, Nashoba Valley Dance Academy, NSquared Dance Company, Unbound Dance Academy, and Speaking in Taps. Nov. 25. $16-$35. Amato Center for the Performing Arts, Milford, N.H. www.robyngoulette.com

KAREN CAMPBELL





Visual art





Kent Monkman, "The Great Mystery," installation views at the Hood Museum of Art in Hanover, N.H., on April 10, 2023. Robert C Strong II

MARKING RESILIENCE: INDIGENOUS NORTH AMERICAN PRINTS Acknowledging an area of growth in the MFA’s collection, this exhibition groups Native American luminaries including Jaune Quick-to-See Smith, Jeffrey Gibson, James Luna, and Marie Watt into a display of Indigenous creativity and resilience. The exhibition is organized in collaboration with the artist Duane Slick, who is Meskwaki/Ho-Chunk. Through March 17. Museum of Fine Arts Boston, 465 Huntington Ave. 617-267-9300, www.mfa.org

PAINTED: OUR BODIES, HEARTS AND VILLAGE From 1915 to 1927, the Taos Society of Artists worked to transform their adopted New Mexico hometown from an outpost to an artistic hub. It worked — Sante Fe, down the road, hosts one of the most significant contemporary art events in the country, and the region is lousy with artists — but they forgot someone: The society was exclusively Anglo-American, and Native American Pueblo artists had been creating remarkable works there for centuries. This exhibition reverses the gaze, examining the TSA from the Indigenous point of view, and stacks up their work against contemporary Pueblo artists to amend the narrative it created. Through July 28, 2024. Colby College Museum of Art, 5600 Mayflower Hill, Waterville, Maine. 207-859-5600, museum.colby.edu

KENT MONKMAN: THE GREAT MYSTERY Monkman, who is Cree, has built a career of reframing Colonial visions of North American Indigenous cultures from a Native perspective, often with an absurdist point of view. This was perhaps most vividly on display in a recent commission for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, where Monkman made two massive paintings that incorporated elements of iconic European history paintings from the Met’s collection and rebuilt them with Indigenous perspectives in mind. In this show, Monkman returns to his earliest interest: Abstract Expressionism. His reengagement with it comes at the height of his strength as an artist; he’s now well equipped to grapple with the form’s enigmatic power, and co-opt it for his own purpose. Through Dec. 23. Hood Museum of Art at Dartmouth College, 6 East Wheelock St., Hanover, N.H. 603-646-2808, hoodmuseum.dartmouth.edu

MURRAY WHYTE

ZANE + OSTENDARP Minimalism and cartoon aesthetics mingle in Carl Ostendarp’s deadpan paintings, while interdisciplinary artist Joe Zane makes self-deprecating work that pulls the rug out from under his own artistic authority. This show needles the gravitas that can come with artistic value. Ostendarp’s text-based paintings acquire an unlikely audience in Zane’s sculptures of dogs, who greet the sentiments expressed on canvas — like “It’s Hard” — with canine enthusiasm. Unless they’re napping. Through Jan. 5. Drive-By Projects, 81 Spring St., Watertown. 617-835-8255, https://drive-byprojects.com/

CATE McQUAID

From left: "It Don’t Matter" by Carl Ostendarp, acrylic on canvas; "Rosalind” by Joe Zane, mixed media; "It’s Hard" by Ostendarp, acrylic on canvas; "Hal" by Zane, mixed media. Julia Featheringill





EVENTS

Comedy

ALEX MOFFAT The comic impressionist and actor moved on from “Saturday Night Live” last year to a different New York audience on Broadway this year in a new comedy, “The Cottage,” directed by Jason Alexander. He’ll be himself, and presumably a few others, this weekend at the Off Cabot. Nov. 25, 6 and 8:30 p.m.; Nov. 26, 7 p.m. $35. Off Cabot Comedy and Events, 9 Wallis St., Beverly. www.offcabot.org

COMEDY AND COCKTAILS Shawn Carter returns to Boston from Bristol, Tenn., where he moved during the pandemic and opened up his own club. The move is why his new album, out Dec. 15 on the Blonde Medicine label, is called “Boston to Bristol.” With Shawn Ruiz, Daniel Donahue, and Josh Addams. Nov. 25, 8 p.m. $20. Marriott Boston Quincy, 1000 Marriott Drive, Quincy. www.eventbrite.com

THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW “Queens of Christmas” Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme bring their traveling holiday pageant to the Wang Theatre, promising new songs and comedy, and maybe some of their favorites from their streaming “Jinkx and DeLa Holiday Special.” Nov. 28, 8 p.m. $49.50-$349. Boch Center Wang Theatre, 270 Tremont St. 800-943-4327, www.bochcenter.org

NICK A. ZAINO III













Family

FALL FAMILY SCAVENGER HUNT Hale Education is hosting its eighth annual outdoor scavenger hunt for families. Throughout the self-guided exploration, participants can trek through hiking trails while completing fun activities and searching for prizes. There will also be a chance to win prizes like a shipwreck-themed summer birthday party, a pre-camp program, and more. Nov. 24, 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. Free. 80 Carby St., Westwood. hale.education

LIGHTING OF THE SHIP AT MARTIN’S PARK Head to Martin’s Park for the third annual lighting of its giant ship. Santa Claus and Seaport’s Betty the Yeti will make an appearance, and R&B a cappella group Ball in the House will perform holiday songs. Hot cocoa will be served by Tuscan Kitchen. Nov. 25, 4 p.m.-6 p.m. Free. Martin’s Park, 64 Sleeper St. boston.gov

BOSTON COMMON TREE LIGHTING The City of Boston’s giant Christmas tree, which comes all the way from Nova Scotia each year, will be lit on Nov. 30. Mayor Michelle Wu will lead the countdown alongside members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and holiday characters like Santa Claus, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, and Frosty the Snowman. The event ends with a pyrotechnic show. Nov. 30, 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Boston Common. Free. bostoncentral.com

ELENA GIARDINA



