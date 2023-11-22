Broadcom to complete purchase of VMware

Computer chip and software maker Broadcom has announced it has cleared all regulatory hurdles and plans to complete its $69 billion acquisition of cloud technology company VMware on Wednesday. The company, based in San Jose, Calif., announced it planned to move ahead with the deal after China joined the list of countries that had given a go-ahead for the acquisition. Broadcom is paying $61 billion in cash and stock for VMware and taking on $8 billion of its debt, making this one of the biggest technology deals ever. The announcement came soon after Microsoft acquired video game maker Activision Blizzard for $69 billion, also one of the most expensive tech acquisitions in history. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

ECONOMY

Jobless claims down last week

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell sharply last week, a sign that the US job market remains resilient despite higher interest rates. The Labor Department reported Wednesday that jobless claims dropped by 24,000 to 209,000. The previous week’s total — 233,000 — had been the highest since August. The four-week moving average of claims, which smooths out week-to-week volatility, fell by 750 to 220,000. The applications are viewed as a proxy for layoffs. They remain extraordinarily low by historical standards, signaling that most Americans enjoy unusual job security. Overall, 1.84 million Americans were receiving unemployment benefits the week that ended Nov. 11, down by 22,000 from the week before. In Massachusetts, about 6,365 individuals filed new claims for unemployment benefits last week, up 328 from the week prior, according to the Labor Department. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

FARM EQUIPMENT

Deere’s profits down as farmers cut back

Deere & Co. forecast smaller-than-expected profit next year, with slowing equipment demand from farmers starting to weigh on the world’s largest tractor maker. Net income for the fiscal year will be between $7.75 billion and $8.25 billion, Deere said Wednesday after reporting fourth-quarter earnings that beat analyst estimates. Deere’s full-year outlook came in well below the Bloomberg forecast of $9.32 billion. Sliding crop prices have hit machinery makers in recent months, with farmers less willing to buy new equipment for planting and harvesting. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FAST FOOD

Popeyes hopes wings will take off like its chicken sandwich did

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen’s sales boomed when it launched the chicken sandwich that broke the internet. It’s now betting on wings as the next big thing. The fried chicken chain is making wings a permanent menu fixture starting Wednesday, according to a statement. Popeyes is vying to be a top player in the competitive category, which is teeming with offerings from the likes of Wingstop, Bojangles, and KFC. Wings are part of a plan to power the brand’s next leg of sales growth, which has remained healthy but has moderated since the company launched the chicken sandwich in August 2019. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

MOVIES

Thanksgiving weekend not the blockbuster it once was

Recent box-office history is working against Walt Disney Co.’s newest film, the animated musical “Wish.” Thanksgiving has historically ranked among the most lucrative dates on Hollywood’s calendar, with studios releasing some of their biggest films as millions of American families gather for the long weekend. But several factors have conspired to make the holiday less of a feast for theater owners. Hollywood isn’t making many mid-budget family comedies, like “Three Men and a Baby,” which ruled the weekend in 1987. Christmas-themed films, such as 2004′s top Thanksgiving release, “Christmas with the Kranks,” now go straight to streaming services. And animated movies, a staple of the weekend with so many children out of school, aren’t drawing the big crowds they used to. During the pandemic, families learned to wait a few weeks to watch them on streaming services such as Peacock or Disney+. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

MORTGAGES

Rates down for a fourth week

The average long-term US mortgage rate fell for the fourth time in as many weeks, more positive news for prospective homebuyers who have been held back by sharply higher borrowing costs and heightened competition for relatively few homes for sale. The latest decline brought the average rate on a 30-year mortgage down to 7.29 percent from 7.44 percent last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Wednesday. A year ago, the rate averaged 6.58 percent. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AIRLINES

SAS to be owned in part by Air France-KLM

Airline SAS received approval from a bankruptcy court in New York for a $1.2 billion rescue package that will see Air France-KLM and private equity firm Castlelake become owners in the Scandinavian flag carrier. The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in July 2022, saying it faced a significant decline in passenger demand during the pandemic as well as a series of pilot strikes and intense competition from low-cost air carriers. The agreement will further consolidate Europe’s aviation industry with Air France-KLM having the option to take a controlling interest after two years under certain conditions. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ENERGY

OPEC delays scheduled meeting

The OPEC+ meeting scheduled for this weekend has been delayed as talks ran into trouble amid Saudi dissatisfaction with other members’ oil production levels. The meeting will now take place next week, delegates said. Saudi Arabia, which has been making an additional 1 million barrel-a-day output cut since July, was in difficult talks with other members about their production levels, delegates said, asking not to be named because the discussions are private. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies face an increasingly fragile picture for oil prices. Crude is down about 18 percent from its September peak to near $80 a barrel in London, defying expectations that production cuts would cause a rapid tightening in markets. The outlook for next year looks even weaker, with potential for a renewed surplus in the first half. Riyadh was widely expected to extend a unilateral 1 million barrel-a-day curb through the first quarter of next year to keep markets in balance. But the kingdom could reverse the measure if its counterparts don’t contribute further to the supply reductions. — BLOOMBERG NEWS