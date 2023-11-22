Developers file big plans on the industrial edge of South Boston

Real estate developers Oxford Properties and Pappas Enterprises are teaming up on a long-planned mixed-use project in South Boston, on what’s now a swath of mostly industrial land off Summer Street and the Reserved Channel.

Oxford and Pappas this month filed documentation with the Boston Planning and Development Agency detailing an eight-building, 1.7 million-square-foot lab, residential and commercial campus at 300 W. First St. and 647B Summer St., adjacent to the W.B. Mason warehouse. The project includes two residential buildings with 205 units, four lab buildings spanning 1.3 million square feet, along with retail and commercial space.

“The project aims to address needs, both present and future, with its new public open spaces, needed housing, and flexible commercial space,” Oxford’s Mark McGowan and Timothy Pappas wrote in a Nov. 17 letter to the BPDA. “Paramount to long term success are the project’s ambitions in multi-modal connectivity, sustainability and resiliency, and community planning.”