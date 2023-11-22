Developers file big plans on the industrial edge of South Boston

Real estate developers Oxford Properties and Pappas Enterprises are teaming up on a long-planned mixed-use project in South Boston, on what’s now a swath of mostly industrial land off Summer Street and the Reserved Channel.
Oxford and Pappas this month filed documentation with the Boston Planning and Development Agency detailing an eight-building, 1.7 million-square-foot lab, residential and commercial campus at 300 W. First St. and 647B Summer St., adjacent to the W.B. Mason warehouse. The project includes two residential buildings with 205 units, four lab buildings spanning 1.3 million square feet, along with retail and commercial space.
“The project aims to address needs, both present and future, with its new public open spaces, needed housing, and flexible commercial space,” Oxford’s Mark McGowan and Timothy Pappas wrote in a Nov. 17 letter to the BPDA. “Paramount to long term success are the project’s ambitions in multi-modal connectivity, sustainability and resiliency, and community planning.”
The project team did not specify whether the residential units would be rental or for-sale; they are “exploring various options with potential development partners,” the BPDA filing said.
The eight buildings will range from 89 to 209 feet in height, and Skidmore, Owings & Merrill is the master plan architect.
Oxford and Pappas’ proposal aims to bring activity to what’s long been an underutilized stretch of industrial property. Across the other side of Summer Street, developers in recent years have transformed the entrance to the Raymond L. Flynn Marine Industrial Park with lab, office and hospitality buildings, while work is well underway on preparing the decommissioned former Edison power plant at 776 Summer St. for a large-scale mixed-use project.
The Oxford and Pappas project filing did not give a specified timeline, but said “construction is anticipated to commence upon receipt of full project entitlements.”
It will now undergo community and BPDA review.
Catherine Carlock can be reached at catherine.carlock@globe.com. Follow her @bycathcarlock.