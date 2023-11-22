This Massachusetts farmer oversees a yearly turkey pardon

“The 10 days before Thanksgiving is the busiest 10 days of our season,” says Stillman, who oversees a staff of about six on the Central Massachusetts farm.

But for Kate Stillman, who runs Stillman Quality Meats in Hardwick, the stress begins in July. That’s when her farm receives the poults (baby turkeys) that will eventually grow into the hundreds of 10-to-24-pound fresh birds that she raises, processes, and butchers every year. By the time November rolls around, preparations are in full swing, with friends and family pitching in to help.

For most people, the stress of Thanksgiving Day begins that Thursday morning, as the oven heats up and hordes of relatives stream in.

Advertisement

Thanksgiving accounts for about 20 percent of the farm’s business, Stillman said, so she and her staff have their operation down to a science: From keeping the turkey babies under warm lights as they grow over the summer, to hand-plucking their feathers in the on-site slaughterhouse, to keeping a few extra birds on hand for the inevitable customer snafu.

Get Trendlines A business newsletter from Globe Columnist Larry Edelman covering the trends shaping business and the economy in Boston and beyond. Enter Email Sign Up

Her crew has learned to not get too attached to the gobblers — with one exception.

“They always pardon one turkey to keep around as a pet through the holidays,” said Stillman. “There was a few years ago, we had one that made it a long time. I was like, ‘Wow, this turkey’s like the Energizer Bunny.”' The turkey would follow everyone around the farm — you’d be sitting down and the turkey would be looking in the window.”

The Boston Globe talked to Stillman ahead of Nov. 23 to talk turkey personalities, the slaughtering process, and her own Thanksgiving traditions.

This interview has been edited and condensed.

In Cambridge and Somerville, there are wild turkeys wandering around, and they’re pretty famously mean. In your experience, what are turkeys’ personalities?

Advertisement

Birds that we raise for meat for the table, it’s tough. They’re hatched out of eggs — like, they’re not around a mother or father. So they imprint on the human that takes care of them. It’s sort of like, I’m trying to think of the children’s book, “Are You My Mother?”

They’re not the brightest birds, the ones that we raise, the domestic birds, I’ll be honest with you. Of all the birds we raise, on a relative scale, versus the ducks, the geese, the chickens, they’re not the brightest birds that we raise. But, still, turkeys have a turkeyness, just like ducks have a duckiness and pigs have a pigginess. Personality wise, they’re pretty social. When you show up in the morning, they’re right there gobbling as sort of a morning greeting. They follow you around.

About how many turkeys would you say you raise and process in a season?

Through the course of the whole year, probably anywhere from 750 to 1,000. It fluctuates every year. We did less this year, which is probably a blessing because the weather was so miserable, with just the epic rain. I’ll be honest with you — we could sell more, but I’m getting to the stage where it’s like, “No, we’re just going to do the quantity we’re going to do and we’ll sell out and that’s the end of it.”

Thanksgiving accounts for about 20 percent of Stillman Quality Meats' business, said owner Kate Stillman. Courtesy of Kate Stillman

How automated is the slaughtering process?

There are some tools and everything, but the birds all have to get picked up and handled by a set of human hands at least three or four times in the slaughter process. So that’s a lot of lifting, and going from piece of equipment to piece of equipment, a human set of hands has to physically move the birds. And then they all have to be eviscerated by hand. So it’s a lot. My processing crew just said to me, “Oh my god, our arms and our hands are exhausted.”

Advertisement

What would you say the advantage is of a fresh turkey over one bought at a grocery store?

Taste — 150 percent taste. By far and away, people [are] like, “It’s not even the same animal,” and it really isn’t, versus what you get in the store. Local turkey tastes significantly different and better.

How does it taste different?

Oh, it has flavor. I know that’s going to sound crazy, cause lot of people say, “We usually have to add butter and salt and do all this crazy stuff to make the bird taste good, and we didn’t have to do any of that.”

They also have texture. It was an animal that was walking around on a pasture a few days before people get it. That is reflective in the meat, meaning it just has a different texture to it. That’s hard to explain, but [for] most people, that’s a win for them. They’re like, “Wow, it’s not this mushy, soft — it’s like a steak.”

Does your family celebrate Thanksgiving?

Advertisement

I’ll be honest, I try to just recover. It’s hard for me to get in a Thanksgiving-y mode. I enjoy Saturday and Sunday afterwards, when we flip the switch and go on to the next holiday season. I’m like, “Good, smell of Christmas trees — I can do that.”

Is there anything else about turkeys or Thanksgiving that you wish the average person knew?

I think just maybe people take for granted the complicated dance that goes on behind the scenes to make it happen, at least on the local level.

I’m very famous for once saying to a customer who requested a 12.5 pound turkey, and I said “Nope, we don’t have those.” She said, “Why won’t you take my order? Don’t you have birds that come in that range?” And I said, “I’m sure we will, but I’m not guaranteeing you a 12-and-a-half pound turkey, because we can’t guarantee an order that precise.” And I was a little tired and cranky that year, and I very famously said, “Do you think the Pilgrims got to choose the size turkey they wanted?” And that has stuck. A lot of people continue to repeat that to me.

Dana Gerber can be reached at dana.gerber@globe.com. Follow her @danagerber6.