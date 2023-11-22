Rideshare unionization battle takes big step toward the 2024 ballot

The signatures are not officially due until December 6. Petitions need 75,000 signatures to qualify for the ballot; organizers say they will comfortably exceed that number.

The United for Justice ballot initiative committee gathered near the State House at noon and hand-delivered the certified voter signatures to the office of Secretary of State William Galvin, who oversees initiative petitions.

The campaign to unionize rideshare drivers in Massachusetts gained steam Wednesday when supporters announced that they had received enough signatures to put the issue on the ballot next November.

John Garcia, an Uber and Lyft driver from Western Massachusetts, said allowing drivers to unionize would help them have a say in their wages and other protections.

“We don’t have anybody to be our voice at the table with these companies,” he said. “They make the rules. We have to change that, and we can only do that with a union.”

In a release, the committee said that many resident do not realize drivers are currently denied to right to organize, at least partly because they are classified as independent contractors and not employees. A statewide poll earlier this month found that two-thirds of Massachusetts voters support rideshare driver unionization.

A spokesperson for the Massachusetts Coalition for Independent Work — a group representing Uber, Lyft, and Instacart — declined to comment.

The ballot announcement marks the latest update in a heated battle for the rights of gig workers that has put drivers on one side of the line and corporate giants on the other.

In June 2022, the Supreme Judicial Court tossed an industry-backed ballot question about how the state classifies ride-hailing, delivery, and other gig workers because of technical issues with the question’s wording. Now Flexibility and Benefits for Massachusetts — which represents drivers who prefer to retain independent contractor status — is working to reintroduce the question to the 2024 ballot. (That measure would be separate from the unionization ballot question.)

The Massachusetts legislature is also currently considering the Rideshare Driver Justice Bill, which would address drivers’ higher wages, discrimination protections, and unionization rights.

A union-backed study in October found that drivers in Mass. often make below minimum wage.





Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com.