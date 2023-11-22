Am I in a ‘stable of men’?

Q. I’m 25 years old and have been living in Boston for some time. Most of my relationships have been positive experiences. They seem to happen by accident.

I was introduced to a friend of a friend this summer and she’s great. We seem to enjoy each other’s company. Great! But herein lies the problem. When I was last at her house for a party, I was the last one to leave. She came over to me on the couch (with many other chairs empty around us) and complimented my voice and also asked to see my eyes. This caused me to have that funny feeling that comes from either indigestion or infatuation. It was the latter, but it’s also caused me to have just as much trouble as the former.

She sort of “bumped” up close to me on the couch, then scuttled back when I didn’t reciprocate. My ride arrived so I left, thanked her for the hospitality, and have chatted with her since. All of this may sound good, but here’s the real issue at hand: I wonder if I am seeing signs that aren’t there, or worse, that I am just another “nice guy” desperate for a relationship. For context, this person has what we’ve jokingly called a “stable” of young-ish men. I’m worried that by trying to pursue a more romantic kind of relationship with her, I’ll show myself to be just another “horse” in the stable.

There is some evidence against this possibility. When we met a member of the “stable” at a convention, this person seemed uncomfortable in this guy’s presence and asked me to basically accompany them and give her an out to get away from him. I did so and thought nothing of it, having a great rest of the day and feeling like I was separated from that group in my friend’s eyes.

I would like to get to know this person better and we’ve agreed to meet again sometime in early November. Should I try to show I’m interested in them and if so, how would be the way to do it? The last thing I want them to think is that I feel I’m entitled to anything for my “valiant service” of hanging out with them. But If there is something there, I’d like to pursue it. Any advice would be appreciated.

STABLE

A. Show you’re interested! You like this person and she likes you.

Tell her you’d like to try a real date and go from there. If the night goes well, you can ask about her relationship status. You can explain that you want to get to know her because you see potential for a great connection (if that’s the case).

If you’re someone who likes exclusivity, you can say that too. Then the two of you can decide whether it makes sense to proceed.

I can’t see a downside here. If she says she’s not interested, you’ll have an answer and you won’t have to stew anymore. She’s not your best friend, co-worker, or roommate, I assume. It’ll be easy to take whatever space you need to get over any rejections.

You could take the passive route and wait to see if this friend makes a move on her own, but that seems more annoying than putting it all out there.

For the record, some people have a bunch of casual relationships until they meet someone who means more. (Back in the day, a friend used to call this “the bullpen” … people were rotating in and out of his romantic life, and there were always “possibilities” for short romances and attention.) Don’t judge this person’s system or assume she can’t switch gears and be with you in a more monumental way.

People change their relationship status all the time. Usually it starts with a brave conversation.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

I feel bad for the woman he’s writing about. She has clearly signaled availability, while this dude is consumed with figuring out all the angles and repeatedly watching game-film of their past interactions in his lonely mind palace.

E_LOCKSMITH





You’re already worrying whether or not she’ll be exclusive with you, jumping ahead 10 steps, and meanwhile, she tried to put the moves on you and you left. I would work on yourself.

HELLOWORLD13





You’re way ahead of yourself here. If you’re vying for exclusivity while simultaneously rejecting her advances, you’re really putting your *ahem* cart before the horse here.

BONECOLD





So you have a crush on a friend of a friend, and you want to know (1) Does she like you too?, and (2) if so: Will she be interested in a relationship or is she just looking for hookups? For (1), it sounds like she tried to make a move and you rebuffed it; I wouldn’t expect her to try again so you should ask her out. Then if things go well for a while, just ask her if she’s open to relationships or what she’s looking for.

DDL314

Send your own relationship and dating questions to loveletters@globe.com or fill out this form. Catch new episodes of Meredith Goldstein’s “Love Letters” podcast at loveletters.show or wherever you listen to podcasts. Column and comments are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters.