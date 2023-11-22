Ten great gifts for the travelers on your list

So, a homemade coupon book with airport ride coupons is, frankly, the ultimate gift. Or offering to do most of the driving on the next road trip. Beyond that, we’d love to have our stockings stuffed with Trader Joe’s Tempting Trail Mix, the one with Belgian chocolate chips, peanut butter chips, dried cherries, peanuts, cashews, and almonds. (Sorry, turkey jerky — this is the world’s best travel snack.) Here are a few more potential gifts we’ve tested and loved.

Arguably, the best gift for a traveler is a ride to the airport for a 5 a.m. flight. Anyone who’s ever volunteered for the dawn drop-off, or the dreaded Logan pickup at Terminal E, we salute you. Among the traveling public, you are the true heroes. And a shout-out to the state police officers responsible for keeping cars moving outside Logan’s departure areas. That cannot be fun.

Road-tripping small fry will have plenty to keep them busy if you stock this lap desk with art supplies, books, stickers, and so on. Maybe a hidden snack? Diane Bair

For the ‘When will we be there?’ crowd

Once, during a radio interview, we suggested parents buy their kids a lap dance to make a road trip more enjoyable. Of course, we meant “lap desk.” Don’t let this happen to you! We found a very cute lap desk at Target, the B. toys Kids Lap Desk — Imagination Station ($19.99; www.target.com/p/b-toys-kids-lap-desk-imagination-station/-/A-84799824#lnk=sametab). Measuring 8.25-by-23.62-by-13 inches (height, width, depth), this portable desk is colorful, kid-size (ages 3 and up), and offers lots of storage space under the lid and inside the desk legs. Stock it with art supplies, word games, and snacks before your next road trip.

This zippered travel pillow (the same size as most) has a secret — you can fit rolled-up clothing into it. What a great idea for the over-packer in your life. Diane Bair

Skeptical about fitting stuff into a travel pillow? We tested it, and were able to fit a Lululemon top, leggings, underwear, socks, and a skeleton top inside (we rolled things up). Diane Bair

For travelers who love beating the system

Brooklyn-based Uncommon Goods is a great source for unique, “Why didn’t I think of that?” handmade gifts and gadgets. Case in point: Missouri maker Amber Waldeier’s Zipplicity travel pillow with a secret ($50; www.uncommongoods.com/product/secret-luggage-travel-pillow ). This zippered travel pillow can hold up to 5 pounds of stuff — like that extra outfit you’ll put on once you reach your destination. (No shoes, please.) The pillow density is determined by what you pack into it — they recommend placing large items into the sides, smaller ones at the bend, and medium-size items in the neck. You could conceivably put toiletries and snacks in there, but we’d stick to soft stuff to keep it comfortable, since you’re wearing this around your neck. Chronic neck pain = crummy souvenir.

This handy device makes plugging in a breeze, in more than 200 countries and regions. Most electronic devices (mobile phone, personal computers, and cameras) are dual-voltage, which won't require a converter — this adapter is all you need. Diane Bair

They’ll get a charge out of this

They may not be the sexiest gifts out there (that honor goes to the Australian Firefighters Calendar, www.australianfirefighterscalendar.com/product-listings/), but some tech gadgets are so useful the recipients will think of you fondly every time they use them — like Epicka’s all-in-one travel adapters (www.epickatech.com). No more fumbling through a pile of adapters to find the one that works in, say, Barbados or Bahrain. Epicka model Nos. 105C ($23.99) and 205 ($34.99) feature four different plugs that adapt to over 200 countries and regions. One little cube allows the user to charge up to six devices at once. Note that these adapters do not convert voltage, so recipients will need to confirm that the AC-powered device they intend to use supports dual voltage before using. The pricier Model 205 is fast-charging.

This tiny Nano Power Bank from Anker gets rave reviews from travelers. It makes a dandy stocking stuffer, and pairs well with chocolate Santas. Diane Bair

Feel the power

When do you start panicking? When you’re at 65 percent power? Or at a living-on-the-edge 5 percent? We see you. Our search for the perfect power bank led us to a couple of Anker models (www.anker.com) with loads of rave reviews. The super-small Nano Power bank ($49.99) with a built-in USB-C cable is good for charging a phone on the road a time or two before needing a recharge, with 30W high-speed charging. The larger Anker Prime Power Bank ($89.99) is powerful enough to charge a phone three-plus times and a tablet or laptop. It’s available in 130W, 200W, and 250W versions.

Apple AirTags, designed to track and find personal belongings. JIM WILSON/NYT

For big losers

Apple AirTags (from $29; www.apple.com/us/search/air-tags?src=alp) are a handy item for folks who check their bags or tend to lose things in general. You pair them to your iPhone or iPad with a one-tap process, and attach the tag to the suitcase or other valuable item. AirTags show up in the Find My app so you can locate your item, and you can play a sound on the AirTag’s built-in speaker to track the item or ask Siri to help you locate it. We’ve seen discounts on these, especially on multi-packs.

This key-chain-size personal safety alarm makes noise and flashes light when you pull the pin. Birdie was created by women and comes in a slew of colors. With luck, the recipient will never have to use it. Diane Bair

A birdie in the hand

If she’s got moves like Uma Thurman in “Kill Bill,” skip this. Otherwise, consider She’s Birdie, (from $29.95; www.shesbirdie.com ) a keychain-ready personal safety alarm that’s TSA-approved, unlike tasers and pepper spray. Birdie is a lightweight alarm that emits a loud (130 decibels) alarm and a flashing strobe light when you pull the pin, with the idea of drawing attention to your situation and scaring off a would-be attacker. It can be used multiple times. The Birdie+, a subscription model, contacts the police when you activate it. If she travels to cities, or goes solo, Birdie (available in several colors) makes sense — it’s one of those gifts you hope she’ll never have to use.

We’re showing this Revlon travel hair dryer (with a folding handle) next to a regular-size model for the sake of comparison. It’s lightweight, and at 1875 watts, it does the job. Diane Bair

Bedhead, be gone!

Maintaining that charmingly-tousled Hailey Bieber/Timothée Chalamet ‘do takes some doing, no? Most hotel hair dryers simply aren’t up to the task (“wimpy” is the most accurate descriptor). Solution: a lightweight but powerful travel hair dryer. We found a winner at a friendly price point, the Revlon 1875W Compact Folding Handle Hair Dryer model RVDR5005 (price varies; we paid $15.18; www.amazon.com.) It does the job, has dual voltage, two heat and speed settings, and one of those diffuser attachments that nobody has successfully used in the history of hair.

The Russian dolls of the packing world, these packing cubes will compress travel duds and help keep them organized, from large to small. (They look less wrinkly when you fill them with stuff.) Diane Bair

Name that cube

We’re part of the roll-up-everything tribe, so it took us a while to come around to packing cubes. Global jet-setter types swear by Gonex Compression Packing Cubes, available at www.gonexsport.com/collections/packing-cubes. The four-piece pack, currently $29.99 online, is a great choice for the chronic over-packer on your gift list; they squeeze clothing as flat as Mr. Bill, post-steam roller, for you vintage “SNL” fans. We like the fact that you can use one for pants, one for tops and shirts, one for underwear and socks, and so on, so you’re not rifling through your bag all the time. We’re talking Marie Kondo-level organization. Order one set for you and one for them; you’ll covet these immediately.

A good travel book is always appreciated, even by armchair travelers. This one, by Anthony Bourdain and Laurie Woolever, is a fun read — and (psst) one we’re giving this year. Hopefully the recipient won’t read this. Diane Bair

Required (inspired) reading

Even armchair travelers love a good travel book, especially one with humor, personality, and insight. There are many good choices at your local bookseller, but there was only one Anthony Bourdain — author of the New York Times bestseller “World Travel: An Irreverent Guide” ($37.50; Ecco, 2021) with coauthor Laurie Woolever. Publishers Weekly called it a “gloriously messy miscellany of off-kilter observations and lightning-in-a-bottle insights.” Bourdain’s fans will devour this, and want to head off to Borneo and Buenos Aires to embrace the travel life the way he did.

L.L. Bean is a great source for go-to travel pants, whether he likes elastic waist, jogger-type trousers, or the kind you wear with a belt. These Lakewashed Stretch Khakis have a bit of stretch, and will look just fine if he’s heading straight to a meeting. Diane Bair

For those plane clothes moments

When we see folks boarding a plane dressed in tees-and-shorts (him) or tight jeans (her), we can’t help but think: idiots. You’ll freeze, and your legs will go numb! The travelers on our gift list will get cozy, comfy clothing to make those long flights (and road trips) more tolerable. Mountain Hardware’s Summit Grid Dress (available at www.rei.com; $99) is like wearing jammies, but better. This lightweight fleece tunic has a snug hood, cowl neck, and kangaroo pocket; throw on some tights or leggings and you won’t need one of those germ-y airplane blankets to stay warm.

It doesn’t look as great on our armless model as it will on her, but trust us, this dress is like wearing a warm hug. Diane Bair

Give the globe-trotting guy in your life an alternative to baggy-bottomed sweat pants; say, Lakewashed Stretch Khaki Pants from L.L. Bean ($69.95; www.llbean.com.) Made of cotton with a touch of spandex, these pants are a step up from sweats, style-wise, but are breathable and comfortable. Plus, they come in snazzy colors like storm gray and bronze clay, in sizes from small to XXXL. They’ll definitely class up that Red Sox cap.

Diane Bair and Pamela Wright can be reached at bairwright@gmail.com