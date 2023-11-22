The last-minute scramble to procure a Thanksgiving pie

Viola found herself in luck at Greystone Cafe, Bakery, and Provisions in the South End. Amongst its dozen of designated pickup orders, the cafe had four extra pumpkin pies and one quiche. She bought them all for a whopping $171.

“I planned for it, I just never took action on it!” Viola laughed. “It’s not last minute. I had the plan, I just didn’t act on the plan.”

On the wet, dreary Wednesday before Thanksgiving, South End resident Xi Viola was on the hunt for pumpkin pies. She had planned to bring four to her coworkers and save one for her family but the holiday snuck up on her.

Advertisement

“I’ve read about their pies, so I’m excited to try it,” Viola said, smiling, her hands full with paper bags sagging under the weight of pumpkin pie.

As hundreds of travelers gear up to leave Boston, many more prepare to host family and friends for Thanksgiving dinners. For some, this means hours in the kitchen. Others opt for help from local restaurants, and still others choose to cook some dishes and buy the rest. On Wednesday, customers sought out local bakeries and restaurants to pick up long-awaited dishes.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

One of Greystone’s preordered pumpkin pies was set aside for Will Piereson, who lives with his wife in South End. The two have been coming to Greystone since it opened in 2020 as a walk-up coffee window. Now, the neighborhood spot has become a part of the Piereson’s Thanksgiving tradition.

“Every Thanksgiving since they’ve opened, we’ve gotten a pie,” he said.

A few blocks away from Greystone, a gaggle of customers accumulated at the South End Buttery, waiting to pick up Thanksgiving dinners and pies. The Buttery was short staffed, and workers scrambled to box pies, organize meals, and dish out orders.

Advertisement

Head pastry chef Gigi O’Connor works in the kitchen where apple pies rest on a counter at South End Buttery. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Kristen Maxwell was among the group awaiting their Thanksgiving feasts. The Hingham resident ordered a full Thanksgiving dinner — complete with a turkey, two kinds of mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, lobster macaroni and cheese, and two pies — for 12 people.

“Everyone’s like, ‘what do you do for Thanksgiving?’ and I tell them and they’re like, ‘Genius!’” Maxwell said. “It’s not my first rodeo.”

Gigi O’Connor, the Buttery’s head pastry chef, said this year’s Thanksgiving time has been the busiest of the last five years. The Buttery has 148 orders for pies alone, O’Connor said, and scores more for cookies, muffins, and savory desserts. On top of that, O’Connor and her four-person team have made an additional 100 pies before Thanksgiving day — half to donate to Pie in the Sky, a fundraising bake sale, and the other half for customers seeking last-minute desserts.

“There is going to be someone here 24/7 this week,” O’Connor told the Globe on Tuesday. “I’ve been here since 3 a.m. We just don’t stop.”

O’Connor planned to bake pies until midday on Thanksgiving, when the pick-up window would close.

Owner Richard Gordon carries pies from the kitchen while preparing orders at South End Buttery. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

The Buttery, a South End staple with an established group of regular customers, has already received calls from the restaurant’s “huge and loyal” fanbase asking for last-minute pies, according to manager Kyle Roberts. On Wednesday morning, O’Connor hurried to fulfill them.

“Right now it’s just a free for all,” she said while pressing doughy pie crust into aluminum dishes. “Whatever I can make, I’ll make.”

Advertisement

Vivi Smilgius can be reached at vivi.smilgius@globe.com. Follow her @viviraye.