Body of soldier killed in Army helicopter crash returning to N.H. for funeral

From the airport, Grone will be escorted down Route 16 through Berlin to his hometown of Gorham, where the procession will travel along Main Street to the town common , passing by Scoggin’s General Store, which his family owns.

The body of US Army Staff Sergeant Tanner W. Grone, 25, who was among five special operations aviation soldiers killed when their helicopter crashed Nov. 10 into the Mediterranean Sea during an aerial refueling training exercise, is scheduled to arrive Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Berlin Regional Airport.

As families across the country finalize preparations to gather for Thanksgiving, one family in New Hampshire will be preparing a final resting place for their son, brother, and friend who died in service to his country.

Staff Sgt. Tanner W. Grone, 26, of Gorham, New Hampshire was one of five Army Special Operations aviation soldiers that was killed Friday, Nov. 10, 2023 in a helicopter crash in the Mediterranean Sea according to the US Department of Defense. - (US Army Special Operations Command Public Affairs) US Army Special Operations Command Public Affairs

After circling the common and passing in front of Gorham Town Hall, the procession will head to the Bryant Funeral Home in Berlin. Those who wish to line the procession route to pay their respects are welcome to do so, but the family has asked for privacy when Grone’s body reaches the funeral home.

Grone had enlisted in the Army as a Blackhawk mechanic in 2017. He wanted to be a pilot, according to his obituary. His military records list deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan, plus several other “no-notice deployments” and exercises for national security objectives.

His obituary notes that his life and career “were cut way too short.” The only thing that makes this tragedy a tiny bit easier for his family to accept is the recognition that he was doing what he loved, according to his obituary.

“He had a bright future in front of him and had found his true calling in life,” they wrote.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, Nov. 25, at 1 p.m. in the gymnasium at Gorham Middle High School, according to his obituary. For those who wish to honor Grone’s memory remotely, there will be a livestream of the ceremony.

Governor Chris Sununu has ordered flags to be flown at half staff on Saturday. He said Grone’s “bravery and devotion to this nation, and the protection of our freedoms, shall never be forgotten.”

