Defendants in high-end brothel case scheduled to appear in Worcester court

They were scheduled to challenge their pretrial detention on Nov. 13 before Magistrate Judge David H. Hennessy, but he granted a request by their lawyers to push the matter back until Wednesday.

Han A. Lee, 41, of Cambridge, and Junmyung Lee, 30, of Dedham, were ordered held without bail earlier this month at their initial court appearances.

Two defendants accused of operating a high-end brothel ring in Massachusetts and Virginia that catered to elected officials, executives, and other notables are slated to appear in federal court in Worcester on Wednesday afternoon for a detention hearing in the closely watched case.

In court on Nov. 13, Hennessy said he’d spoken to prosecutors about the “potential for a conflict” in the sensitive case and asked them to file a document “expressing their concerns.” The judge didn’t elaborate.

The two defendants and a third person, James Lee, 68, of Torrance, Calif., stand accused of violating the Mann Act, a federal law that targets interstate prostitution rings, by running a network of brothels out of apartments in Cambridge, Watertown, and the suburbs of Washington, D.C. since at least the summer of 2020, according to an affidavit filed in US District Court in Boston.

Wealthy and well-connected clients, including politicians, scientists, business executives, government contractors with security clearances, and military officers were among hundreds of men who paid for sex at the brothels, federal authorities have said.

Authorities have not released the names of any suspected customers, citing an ongoing “investigation into their involvement in prostitution,” and no charges against clients have been announced.

The trafficked women were predominantly Asian and were moved around the country and “exploited,” federal authorities said. None of the women have been charged.

James Lee was arrested in California and will appear in Massachusetts at a later date to face the charges.

The three suspects, who officials said aren’t related, were arrested Nov. 8 by Homeland Security agents who served warrants at their homes, as well as at four suspected brothels in Massachusetts.

Three of those apartments were in a building at 90 Fawcett St. in Cambridge near the Alewife MBTA station, and a fourth was at 66 Bond St. in Watertown in a building called Blvd & Bond at Arsenal Yards, according to the affidavit.

The revelation that a sex business was operating in those apartments has shocked neighbors, who said they never noticed anything unusual.

Federal investigators surveyed the property and reviewed security video as part of the investigation and observed other people believed to be involved in the sex ring entering and exiting the unit, authorities said.

The affidavit says the brothels had previously been run out of other locations, including at apartments on New Street and Cambridgepark Drive in Cambridge.

Federal authorities said the ring brought in hundreds of thousands of dollars, with hourly rates sometimes ranging from $350 to $600 for an appointment, depending on the length of the session and the acts involved.

Customers seeking to buy sex were required to submit background checks and references as part of a lengthy review process, according to the affidavit. Once a customer was verified, they would receive a text message directing them to an apartment.

One customer interviewed by federal agents said he was directed to a Cambridge apartment and received a text of a “menu” listing sexual services, the names of sex workers, and the hourly rate, according to the affidavit.

In addition to Cambridge and Watertown, the trio are also accused of operating brothels in Fairfax and Tysons, Va., outside Washtington, D.C.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This story will be updated.

