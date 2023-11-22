Thanksgiving travelers gear up for the journey at South Station

Around 9 a.m., a crush of patrons exited a Red Line train and ran up the stairs carrying suitcases to catch a bus to Logan Airport, while others made their way to Amtrak and Commuter Rail trains.

Holiday travelers descended on South Station on Wednesday morning, hoping for smooth rides on Thanksgiving Eve to their holiday destinations.

Loreen and Leo Ruel, both 58, were headed to Manhattan for the cherished Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, long a bucket list item for the excited couple.

Standing against the back wall at Nero Express Wednesday morning, they said they were surprised by the relatively low-stress journey.

Advertisement

“It was easy getting here so far,” Loreen Ruel said. “It looks like it’s gonna be easy getting out of here.”

As he stood looking at the train information board in the food court area, Benjamin Fine, 20, said he takes the train to Franklin from South Station during holiday breaks.

”This is pretty normal, all things considered,” he said. “It’s a holiday so it’s going to be busy, but I’ve seen it worse.”

Another traveler, 20-year-old Luke Miller, munched on McDonald’s breakfast fare at the station as he waited for his train to board. Miller’s verdict on the holiday travel rush? It’s “normal,” he said.

The MBTA took to X, formerly Twitter, to urge riders to plan ahead Wednesday on the busy travel day.

Meanwhile the roads were slippery Wednesday morning.

Heavy rain and some snow made for slick conditions on some highways and roads in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, with authorities urging travelers to be weather-aware as they travel to be with family.

Crashes are causing delays around Greater Boston including a multivehicle incident on Route 3 northbound in Braintree that was forcing traffic to use the breakdown lane to get by the scene, MassDOT wrote on X around 9:12 a.m.

Advertisement

In Danvers, authorities were on the scene of a crash on Interstate 95 between Exits 67 and 68 that is forcing the closure of at least one lane, according to Mass511.

An earlier crash on the Southeast Expressway southbound near Exit 17 had been cleared and all lanes were open, MassDOT reported on X around 8:34 a.m.

Speeds on the Massachusetts Turnpike from mile marker 36 in Blandford, west of Springfield, to the New York border were lowered to 40 miles an hour for all vehicles, according to MassDOT.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This story will be updated.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Talia Lissauer can be reached at talia.lissauer@globe.com. Follow her on Instgram @_ttphotos.