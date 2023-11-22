Brown University’s anthropology museum to move from Bristol to Providence’s Jewelry District

“Those 17 miles [between Bristol and Providence] can present less than ideal access,” a news release from the university earlier this month said. The museum plans to move its collections and staff from Bristol to a newly renovated space at 1 Davol Square in Providence by fall 2025.

PROVIDENCE — Brown University announced it is moving its Haffenreffer Museum of Anthropology in Bristol to a newly renovated space in Providence’s Jewelry District. The museum has long been split between two locations, and has decided to condense its presence in Providence.

Condensing the two locations into one will make it easier for more people, including staff, students, and faculty, to interact with the museum’s nearly 1 million ethnographic objects and archaeological specimens representing human cultures and societies across the world,

museum director and Brown professor of anthropology Robert Preucel said in the news release.

The museum also hopes to connect with the Indigenous and descendent communities whose objects it displays.

“The museum will have the opportunity to not just share its collections and knowledge with more people, but to also welcome descendant communities from around the world who can share their knowledge on their own terms,” Preucel said.

As part of the moving process, museum leaders are taking stock of what the museum needs and what it doesn’t. With the help of a grant from the Mellon Foundation, they’ve spent the last four years cataloging and reorganizing the collections to ensure a smooth transition. The museum has also begun “crucial” conservation work on fragile objects with a grant from the GRoW @ Annenberg initiative, according to the news release, and this fall, began collaborating with Providence-based KITE Architects to design a new space that’s functional and accessible to scholars and the broader community.

.

The history of Haffenreffer Museum being in Bristol began with Rudolf F. Haffenreffer Jr. — a brewer, entrepreneur and philanthropist who purchased an amusement park there in 1903, according to Brown.

Haffenreffer was interested in Native American archaeology and history, and bought extensive collections of Indigenous artifacts in New England and the Southwest, according to Brown. In 1928, he opened a museum on the property. He hired LeRoy Perry, a Pocasset Wampanoag sachem, to serve as an interpreter at the museum.

Haffenreffer died in 1954, and his heirs donated the museum to Brown, paving the way for and expanding research on anthropology studies at Brown, according to the university.

The collections at the Haffenreffer Museum span several millennia and six continents. Among the items featured are paleolithic hand axes recovered in France; Kiowa and Cheyenne cradleboards; Huni Kuin (indigenous people of Brazil and Peru) featherwork from Peru; and 1980s Chilean protest art.

“Working with and learning from physical objects is such an important way to hone critical thinking skills,” said Brown professor of anthropology Patricia Rubertone, according to the news release. “It encourages my students to think deeper about how these things were made, how they ended up in a museum, and what that means about the historical relationship between Indigenous people and European settler colonialists.”

In 2008, the museum had to close to the public after state fire code regulations changed. That’s when it expanded to Brown’s Providence campus, to a first-floor space in Manning Hall on the College Green (21 Prospect St.) The university retained the Bristol site as an office and collection storage space.

And while the Bristol site was known for being “very invested in education and community outreach” over the years, that’s changed, said Christina Hodge, associate director of the museum, according to the news release.

“The Bristol community was in the past really heavily served by the museum — but the museum isn’t able to serve it anymore, and on top of that, being in Bristol has presented a challenge for serving other stakeholder communities, including our own faculty and students,” Hodge said.

Both the Providence and Bristol buildings are more than 80 years old. Climate control, limited storage space, and frequent movement of artifacts from location to location have presented challenges at both locations, Hodge said.

“Moving to Providence won’t just put us in a multicultural center and a transit hub where we are more visible and more accessible to folks,” Hodge said. “It will also make our everyday museum work easier. We’re getting to reorganize objects and staff in a way that takes better care of the collections, organizes things in more rational ways and allows staff to serve the community more effectively.”

Hodge noted that during the move, they have decided there are some items in the museum’s collection that don’t make sense to keep. For example, the museum is working with PVD World Music, an African musical collective, to transfer a collection of traditional instruments that were donated to the museum but were never used because they are similar to other items in their collection. PVD World Music also has specific cultural knowledge about the instruments and plans to use them for educational and outreach programs, according to Brown.

The university plans to retain its exhibition space in Manning Hall, initially, according to the news release.

Preucel said rethinking the role of anthropological museums is central to the Haffenreffer Museum’s future.

“Museums are assuming a more socially engaged role, and that means they’re taking responsibility for reaching out to the communities who produced these objects in the first place,” Preucel said. “Sometimes, that outreach might result in returning items, duplicating them or developing programs to share them more widely. Regardless, the goal is to learn from these communities, to learn how to meet their needs and educate a broader public in the process.”

