Catholic Charities Boston opens emergency shelter for migrants with state grant funding

Healey set up the program after the state capped the number of families it would shelter at 7,500. When that limit was quickly met, dozens of families were put on waitlists.

The charity organization is the first group to receive state funding from a $5 million SafetyNet Shelter Grant Program that was first announced earlier this month by Governor Maura Healey as a response to rapidly rising numbers of migrant families arriving in the state.

Catholic Charities Boston opened an emergency overnight shelter at an undisclosed location Tuesday for as many as 27 migrant families, or 81 individuals, who had been placed on shelter wait lists, thanks to a public grant managed by the United Way of Massachusetts Bay.

Earlier this week MBTA general manager Phillip Eng said state officials were converting conference rooms in the state transportation building to serve as a “short-term shelter” for around 25 families.

The new program is designed to provide temporary rooms to extremely low-income families with children, as well as pregnant people who have an urgent and immediate need, the United Way said.

Families eligible for state’s Emergency Assistance family shelter program who cannot find a place to stay because of waitlists will be directed to the newly opened location, according to the United Way’s announcement.

Catholic Charities will provide bedding, meals, staff, and security.

“It is heartbreaking to see families living with uncertainty of where they will sleep at night — with the arrival of colder weather we are grateful for the Governor and her administration’s leadership and our partners at United Way in activating funds quickly to stand up this emergency shelter plan,” Kelley Tuthill, president of Catholic Charities Boston, said in a statement. “We are also very grateful to our staff who are working diligently to support the many people in need of care and comfort during these difficult times.”

The program will run through winter and spring, adapting to conditions, needs, and opportunities as they arise, the United Way said.

The application for the program is available here.

Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com. Follow her @talanez.