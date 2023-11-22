Three-alarm fire damages Chelsea restaurant

The building sustained significant damage from the fire, the cause of which remains under investigation, he said.

The call came in at 8:14 a.m. and crews responded to the fire at 337-339 Broadway, which is home to Los Amigos restaurant, according to Deputy Chief John Quatieri.

“I would say the building is a complete loss,” Quatieri said in a phone interview.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury at the scene and another firefighter was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital with a head injury, he said.

The restaurant was unoccupied at the time, and there were no reports of civilian injuries, he said.

