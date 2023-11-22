Three-alarm fire damages Chelsea restaurant

Firefighters battled a three-alarm blaze that heavily damaged a restaurant in Chelsea Wednesday morning.
The call came in at 8:14 a.m. and crews responded to the fire at 337-339 Broadway, which is home to Los Amigos restaurant, according to Deputy Chief John Quatieri.
The building sustained significant damage from the fire, the cause of which remains under investigation, he said.
“I would say the building is a complete loss,” Quatieri said in a phone interview.
One firefighter suffered a minor injury at the scene and another firefighter was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital with a head injury, he said.
The restaurant was unoccupied at the time, and there were no reports of civilian injuries, he said.
