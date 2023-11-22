Decades later, they are grateful to Globe Santa

She’s 86 now, and has just written Globe Santa. She wanted to say thank you.

Marie Vaccaro Abruzzio was 16 when she wrote her first letter to Post Santa, the precursor of Globe Santa.

For 68 years Globe Santa, a program of the Boston Globe Foundation, has provided gifts to children in need at holiday time. Please consider giving by phone, mail, or online at globesanta.org .

“I’m the oldest of 7 kids, my mom was sickly and my pop could not find work,” wrote Abruzzio, who grew up in Boston’s North End on the third floor of a four-floor walkup apartment. “We had no one – no aunts, uncles, or cousins, only my grandparents! I can never forget “Globe Santa” for making my younger sisters and brothers have a happy Xmas.”

Her parents, Anna and Antonio Vaccaro, died years ago, and she has but three siblings left, the youngest being Chickie Lynch, who is 74. Their father, an Italian immigrant and construction worker, struggled to support the family: In the winter months there were no jobs, and the family “depended on welfare, or whatever they called it then,” Abruzzio said. “I wasn’t old enough to work until I quit school in the second year of high school.”

But she was resourceful enough to write that letter. Everyone in her orb seemed to know about Post Santa, including a priest at St. Stephen Church, who notarized it for her. (The Boston Post newspaper stopped publishing in 1956 and the Globe took up the tradition, giving it a new name.)

“My mother always played the role of both parents,” explained Abruzzio’s daughter Carla Havanidis of Revere. “She didn’t want her brothers and sisters to go without.”

And Santa delivered. “He came with the box,” Abruzzio said. All these years later, her siblings can immediately recall what gift they received.

“A nice big doll. In a box, like you’d buy it in a store,” said Chickie Lynch of Stoneham.

“An erector set, and a pegboard,” said Nick Vaccaro of Medford.

Today, Abruzzio lives in Revere and looks back on a full life with three children, a grandson, many friends, and a very spoiled dog. She’s in remission from lung cancer. “I’m hanging in,” she said. “I’m still pushing.”

And nearly 70 Christmases later, she still remembers the kindness extended, and she regularly contributes to the Globe Santa charity, which still provides boxes of holiday toys and books to families in need.

“I appreciate anything that anyone has ever done for me,” she said. “I try to help people the way I was helped.”

Her story is one of many that arrived this year from people who have been deeply affected by Globe Santa. Their letters validate the foundational principle of Globe Santa, which is that the contents of the box that children receive are more than mere playthings or reading material.

“Sometimes people ask why we give toys when there are so many other basic needs that aren’t being met,” said William Connolly, the program’s executive director. “The answer is that it’s an opportunity for kids to think: ‘Somebody thought about me.’ It reinforces their self-esteem: When other kids ask them what they got for the holidays, they know they’re no different than anyone else.”

And they’re forever grateful.

An 87-year-old woman who asked to be anonymous wrote to say she was 10 years old when she wrote to Post Santa to ask for a present.

She didn’t have 3 cents to buy a stamp, but it got there anyway. “It was 77 years ago … and I go to my mailbox and find a gift from Globe Santa!” she wrote.

Alas, it was a pair of boy’s ice skates. But that hardly mattered. “Although I was a little disappointed they were not girls’, I was just flabbergasted that someone sent ME a gift,” wrote the woman, who’d been placed in state-run foster care at the age of 4 and bounced among multiple foster homes because her own parents couldn’t care for her.

“I threw [the letter] in the mailbox with no postage, and lo and behold I was remembered and felt love,” she emailed Globe Santa. What struck her as more remarkable was that she wasn’t even Christian. “Being Jewish you don’t believe in Christmas,” she added in an interview. “When I got the skates, I thought, ‘I’m not gentile and they’re giving me a present!”

Jan Clark, who lives in Fort Myers, Fla., wrote to say that she’s 65 but she still thinks about Globe Santa every year. She grew up in Chelmsford, and every year her mom made a donation to Globe Santa in her name and that of her sister. “She would show us our names in the newspaper and remind us how lucky we were and to remember to always help others who may not be as fortunate.”

Clark said she’s been lucky her whole adult life – until last year when she lost almost everything in the ferocious Hurricane Ian. And for the first time ever, she, too, had to rely on the kindness and generosity of strangers.

“Being on the receiving end of people’s generosity is way harder than being the giver,” Clark said in an interview. “There are people who will try to humiliate you and people who humble you.”

She is recovering daily and will ultimately be “more than fine,” she said. But recently something startling happened. She was in a thrift shop and spotted two curious items – a globe of the world, and a vintage Santa. “I thought, ‘Oh my God, it’s Globe Santa!’” she said. ‘My Mom must be talking to me!”

She purchased them both, and arranged them together as her Christmas decoration. “When I finished, I started to cry,” she wrote. “What a happy accident. My Mom must have been looking down at me to remind me once again how lucky I am.”

Then she went online and made a donation to Globe Santa. “But this time,” she said, “I made the donation in my Mom’s name.”





Linda Matchan can be reached at linda.matchan@globe.com

























