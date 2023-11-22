Old Rochester Regional Unified bulldogs top local police in fundraising basketball game

The Tri Town Police squad was a team made up of school resource officers and police from Marion, Mattapoisett and Rochester, the three Southcoast towns that comprise the regional school district.

The Old Rochester Regional Unified Bulldogs, a basketball team that includes students with disabilities, continued its winning streak against the Tri-Town Police squad Tuesday night, while also raising $3,000 to support the Southcoast school district’s sports teams.

Despite losing by a score of 67-46, the squad was still pleased with the results of the fundraising game.

“Our second annual matchup was a huge success, and I am proud to participate in an event that brings our communities together,” Marion Police Chief Richard Nighelli said in a press release jointly issued by police and the regional school district.

The game drew support from students, faculty/staff, police officers and community members, and continued a season-long trend that saw every player on the team score baskets to support the effort.

The Old Rochester Unified Bulldogs, which includes students with and without disabilities, received trophies after Tuesday night's game. Every player scored a basket in the team's 64-47 win over the Tri Town Police squad. Old Rochester Regional School District

The unified team is made up of some students who have disabilities and others who do not. The teammates build “friendships and a sense of school unity and instills a deeper appreciation for the abilities and contributions of all our peers and friends,” the release said.

After the game, trophies were presented to the Unified Bulldogs team members and to the three police departments. All three departments donated $200 each to the sports program, and nearly $2,700 was raised in ticket, t-shirt, and concession sales, the release said.

“I am so proud of our Unified Squad and all of our student athletes who come together and lift each other up in the spirit of teamwork and athletics,” Superintendent Michael S. Nelson said. “Our annual match against the police has become one of my favorite community events of the year, and I truly enjoy watching our students compete against our police leaders and school resource officers.”

The Unified Bulldogs have had a perfect season so far going 9-0 against other teams including rivals Somerset-Berkley and Fairhaven.

“All of our players showed incredible growth and improvement throughout the season,” said Coach Emma Fenton. “Teamwork is number one and players never needed any reminders to share the ball with all teammates and give every player an opportunity to score (our team or our opponents). My proudest moments as coach were watching players pass up fast break layups to instead pass to a teammate.”

Grace Gilson can be reached at grace.gilson@globe.com.