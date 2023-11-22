Woman arrested for allegedly beating dog near Boston Common

A woman was arrested Tuesday night after she was seen beating up a dog near Boston Common, police said.

Jasmine Velasquez, 26, of Boston, is facing charges of animal cruelty and assault and battery on a police officer, Boston police said in a statement.

At about 8:40 p.m. officers heard the noise of a crying dog and were told by passerby that a woman was beating a dog in the area of 131 Tremont St., police said.