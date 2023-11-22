Woman arrested for allegedly beating dog near Boston Common

A woman was arrested Tuesday night after she was seen beating up a dog near Boston Common, police said.
Jasmine Velasquez, 26, of Boston, is facing charges of animal cruelty and assault and battery on a police officer, Boston police said in a statement.
At about 8:40 p.m. officers heard the noise of a crying dog and were told by passerby that a woman was beating a dog in the area of 131 Tremont St., police said.
As officers approached they saw the suspect kick the dog, police said.
“Officers were able to quickly separate the suspect from the dog, and moved the dog to a safe location as there was broken glass and unknown liquid on the ground,” police said in the statement.
Witnesses reported that she had punched, kicked, and struck the dog with a glass bottle, police said.
Animal Control responded and took custody of the dog, police said.
Velasquez was arraigned Wednesday in Boston Municipal Court and pleaded not guilty to the charges. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Dec. 18, court records show.
