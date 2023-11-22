Herring Pond Tribe of Plymouth pushes for federal recognition

In the back of the home was a shed used to smoke herring caught in the nearby river. In a garden that was bigger than the house, the family grew corn, beans, and squash, and raised chickens. Now 55, Ferretti remembers foraging in the woods, looking for herbs, sweet ferns, and cedar chips.

Ferretti is a member of the Herring Pond Tribe , one of a handful comprising the Wampanoag Nation, which many years ago had a small reservation in Plymouth.

PLYMOUTH — Raised by a tribal elder, Melissa Ferretti remembers growing up in a two-room shack in the woods in the 1970s on the southern border of Plymouth known as “the valley,” where her family lived off the land.

Her aunt, Vera May Harding, who was born in 1905 and was 89 when she died, used to say they were “living off the fat of the land,” said Ferretti, who lives in Bourne.

Many tribe members integrated into society, but others held onto their heritage and connection to the land for generations. Now, the Herring Pond Tribe is pushing for federal recognition, as their sister tribes in the Wampanoag Nation, Mashpee and Aquinnah, have.

“In this day and age, nothing erases you quicker than your silence,” said Ferretti, chairperson of the Herring Pond Tribe and vice chairperson of the Bourne Select Board.

On a recent Saturday, eight members of the tribe, who call Plymouth or nearby towns home, gathered in their meetinghouse, which was built in 1838 and is the center of tribal life.

The number-one goal of the Tribal Council, made up almost entirely of women, is to gain federal recognition, which would allow the tribe to tap into federal funds to help members with food, housing, and wellness programs and cultural programming. The tribe, which has about 200 members, hopes the funding would help grow its membership.

The tribe is in the early stages of applying for recognition and must submit a letter of intent to the Bureau of Indian Affairs. Getting recognition can cost as much as $1 million for lawyers, lobbyists, and a professional genealogist to confirm their lineage, said Ferretti.

According to federal regulations, the tribe must prove they are a distinct community that has continuously met and been self-governed as an autonomous entity since before 1900. Members today also need to prove they descend from a historical Indian tribe.

For decades, the tribe has been working toward that goal.

“My father worked on that, and he didn’t live to see it,” said Tribal Council member Jill Lauzon, 67. “I’m older now. I don’t know if I’m going to live to see it. I would like to.”

Ferretti said gaining federal recognition would help the tribe keep its distinct identity.

“When most people think Wampanoag, they’re thinking of Mashpee or Aquinnah,” said Timothy Turner, owner of Native Plymouth Tours and associate director of Indigenous education for the Plimoth Patuxet Museums.

The Herring Pond Tribe, he said, still in Plymouth 400 years after the arrival of the Pilgrims, is “a small group of people . . . and they get left out of history because they’re not federally recognized.”

The Wampanoag, which means People of the First Light, have called Southeastern New England home for 12,000 years, dating to when the glaciers receded, said Turner.

The Herring Pond Tribe was at “ground-zero” of colonization, said Ferretti, and was part of the original Native Americans who met the Pilgrims on their arrival in 1620.

Following the first treaty struck with Massasoit, the Wampanoag chief, the Pilgrims signed treaties with many of the other tribes in the Wampanoag Nation, Turner said. That treaty promised mutual aid in the case of war and exclusive trade — contrary to the Peace Treaty sometimes taught.

Like other Native Americans, the Herring Pond Tribe sees Thanksgiving as a day of mourning. Still, members retain the tradition of gathering with families and friends around a turkey.

Upon the Pilgrims’ arrival, it was estimated that 69 Wampanoag settlements, connected through language and at times political systems, ran along the East Coast from Weymouth to Cape Cod and the Islands, and south to Bristol and Warren, R.I., according to Brad Lopes, director of Wampanoag and Indigenous Interpretation and Training at the Plimoth Patuxet Museums and a member of the Aquinnah Tribe.

Today, about 5,000 Wampanoag people live in New England, Lopes said.

“The Herring Pond has always been active,” said Tribal Elder Hazel Currence, 81.

“Some people say they didn’t know that we were here,” Currence said. But “we have always been connected to our reservation and our land and always had contact with the older members.”

Tribal members pass on knowledge and traditions to their children.

“That’s how I was brought up, and that’s how I passed it on to my sons, and my sons try to pass it on to their children in hopes they will continue caring for others,” said Currence.

Before the Pilgrims, an unknown epidemic spread by European explorers to North America devastated 70 to 90 percent of the Wampanoag Nation, said Lopes.

English settlers heightened tensions in New England by encroaching on native lands and trying to convert the inhabitants to Christianity, leading to the 1675 King Philip’s War, said Turner. The conflict concluded with the death of Wampanoag leader Metacomet, his head displayed on a Plymouth colony spike for 20 years, said Lopes. Natives who refused to convert faced slavery, Turner said.

“We talk about walking two paths, which means that you walk the path of the church to survive, but you walk the path of our traditions to remember our ancestors,” said Lopes.

When settlers arrived, the Herring Pond Tribe converted to Christianity to live. In 1667, preacher John Cotton Jr. documented the surnames of tribal members, and in 1684, a Plymouth Court deed allocated more than 3,000 acres to the tribe.

In the 18th century, Massachusetts imposed “guardianship” on the tribe, detailing expenditures including medical services, supplies, and burials, said Ferretti. The colonists slowly chipped away at the natives’ land, however, to pay off debts for goods and services they supplied to the natives, whether or not they wanted them.

By the 1900s, the tribe owned only a little under a half-acre of land, where the meetinghouse sits today.

In early 2019, Plymouth deeded the tribe a 6-acre parcel, a wooded area that includes tribal burial grounds known as Dinah Path within the boundaries of the historical reservation.

Over time, many members sought work elsewhere. In the 1850s, some went to New Bedford to become whalers. Later some joined the military or went off to college and began careers.

Keeping the tribe moving forward are the “fire keepers” who always keep the light on. Their support can be as simple as a few people coming to the meetinghouse for coffee; it’s enough to say they are still committed to each other.

“From there is where the dreams grow,” said tribe member Jennifer Saltalamacchia, chairperson of the Pondville Baptist Indian Church.

Tribe members say racism continues to permeate their interactions with the public, with people questioning the color of members’ skin or the percentage of Native American blood they have.

“There’s a misconception of what it is to be native,” Saltalamacchia said.

Many people retain romanticized images from 1950s Westerns about the cowboy and Indian look, she said, although some Herring Pond Tribe members have blond hair and blue eyes. Ferretti’s birth certificate classifies her race as “red.”

One day, Lauzon said, Herring Pond Tribe members hope to have enough land to host their own powwow again; the last one was in 1928.

The tribe has survived through pure resiliency, said Ferretti. Despite differences, as any family has, they all understand the same goal.

“One thing you can say about us is we’re tenacious,” she said. “I always say we’re small, but we’re mighty.”