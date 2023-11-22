New Hampshire man, 70, dies after collapsing on Mt. Monadnock

New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified about 11:15 a.m. that Kenneth Swymer Sr. had collapsed along the Marlborough Trail and subsequently was unresponsive, the agency said in a statement .

A 70-year-old Keene, N.H., man died late Tuesday morning after a medical emergency on Mt. Monadnock in Jaffrey, N.H., officials said.

A close friend who was hiking with Swymer called 911 and performed CPR on him until help arrived, according to the statement. The friend’s efforts were unsuccessful, and Swymer died at the scene, officials said.





