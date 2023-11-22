A demolition. A garden. An umpire’s mask. How one city moved forward after a mass shooting.

On Nov. 7, 2018, the beloved country music bar where people came to dance had become a blood-soaked crime scene, where 12 people were killed after a gunman charged inside with a semi-automatic handgun that he eventually turned on himself.

Five years to the day after everything had changed, Borderline Bar & Grill was coming down.

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Earlier this month, under a perfectly clear blue sky, a construction worker in a white hard hat used a pickax to loosen a beam from the eaves of a long building, as shiny black pieces of roofing fluttered toward the ground.

Then, the building stood empty, a place where family members of the dead went sometimes to talk to the bullet holes in the walls, or where a mother of one victim wrote a poem to her fallen child on the bathroom floor.

It is impossible, the owner found, to re-use such a place.

“It’s just been falling apart,” said a neighbor of the empty building, Dr. Steven Suchman, whose medical practice is next door. He had stepped into the parking lot with three German Shepherds to watch the demolition with a mixture of sorrow and evident relief.

Every place shattered by a mass shooting has to decide what to remember, and what to leave behind.

In recent years, America’s seemingly relentless drumbeat of mass violence has left hundreds of people slain, generating devastating headlines, waves of funerals, and fierce public debate over how to stop the killing.

And then the cameras move on, the makeshift memorials come down, and a grieving community is left to confront the way it is indelibly changed by the imprint of tragedy.

Lewiston, Me., is likely to undergo the same process of reclamation as it recovers from the mass shooting of one month ago, when a gunman slaughtered 18 people in a bar and a bowling alley. The hashtag-laden testaments of local strength that seem to follow every shooting will give way to the hard work of reconciling the tragedy with the need to keep living. Lewiston may find, as Thousand Oaks has, that it has a deep well of resilience but that recovery is not linear when tragedy becomes part of a community’s warp and weft.

“It’s not something that goes away. It’s not something that we want to necessarily forget,” Michael Morrisette, whose daughter Kristina was killed while working as Borderline’s hostess, told a crowd of about 500 at a memorial earlier this month. “But it’s not something that we want to be so debilitating that we can’t go on.”

Five years after the shooting, parents, siblings and spouses are still grieving. Many of the 248 people who made it out of Borderline that night still wonder what would have happened if they hadn’t. Every new firefighter in town learns the story of what the rescuers saw that night, and law enforcement officers are training in case of another.

The demolition of Borderline is one more way Thousand Oaks will be different now, one more twist that left some survivors upset. The building still means something to Jason Coffman, who passes it on the freeway as he drives to his job in cleanup and restoration. Coffman used to go there when he was growing up, enjoying every minute of the country music and line dancing. His eldest son, Cody, 22, was killed that night, after shielding others from the bullets.

“That’s the last place that you know your loved one was,” Coffman said in an interview. “Every time I drive by there, even though it’s being ripped down, I say, ‘I love you.”

When the building is gone, other monuments to Cody will remain: The mask and chest protector he wore when he umpired the last baseball game of his life, the night before he died, displayed in the umpire’s room at his old baseball field. The tattoo of California etched on Jason’s skin, with Cody’s ashes mixed into the ink. His father’s presence sometimes at Borderline memorial nights that are now held at other bars, where music swells and hundreds dance.

“This is not, and I want to emphasize, not a celebration for me,” Coffman said. “I go there for one reason, and that’s to make sure that Cody’s name doesn’t go unnoticed.”

Molly Maurer was at Borderline with her friends when, at 11:18 pm, the gunshots began. An avid country music fan, she had been in Las Vegas in 2017 at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival when a gunman killed 60 people, and escaped with her life. Now, horribly, the latest massacre had come to her own community.

“My daughter was eight months at the time,” Maurer, 31, said. “I was just really focused on getting home.”

Maurer and her friends made it out of a back exit and hid inside an apartment complex across the street. Inside, a 28-year-old gunman armed with a semi-automatic handgun fired 61 rounds of ammunition, killing 11 bar patrons and employees in a matter of minutes. Sergeant Ron Helus, of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, engaged the shooter and was shot multiple times, but was fatally struck by a bullet from another officer’s gun. At 11:38 pm, the gunman killed himself.

It was an unimaginable horror for this city of 125,000, a bedroom community outside of Los Angeles that prided itself on its schools, natural beauty, and its reputation as one of the country’s safest places.

Wildfire smoke appeared on the horizon the next day, forcing much of the city to evacuate.

“Our sense of security,” said Claudia Bill de la Peña, a former city councilor and mayor, “was of course utterly shattered after November 7.”

Each trauma seemed to make it harder to recover from the other, bursting people’s illusions about life in a place some call “the bubble.”

“We’ve always had this self-identity of being Mayberry,” said Dawn Megli, a former reporter for the Thousand Oaks Acorn, referring to the fictional North Carolina town where the Andy Griffith Show took place. “When issues like this pop up, that bubble gets popped, and so you not only lose your sense of safety, but you also lose your sense of self-identity, too.”

The tragedy of the night braided itself into the community’s identity. Everyone seemed to know someone affected: Little League families knew Cody Coffman as an umpire. Justin Meek had just graduated from Cal Lutheran and Alaina Housley, the youngest victim at 18, studied at nearby Pepperdine, leaving whole college campuses to grieve. The father of one victim, Navy veteran Tel Orfanos, coached at Thousand Oaks High School.

Even Borderline itself was a haven destroyed. For Maurer, it had been a special outlet, a place she went with her friends to figure out how to feel safe again after the shooting in Las Vegas.

“Turns out not so much,” Maurer said, although she turned to the people she had escaped with to sustain her in the months that followed, and found ways to help others too.

Thousand Oaks celebrated its unity, but that did not mean that families and survivors had to agree on everything. Some called passionately for gun control; others sought concealed weapons permits. What was the right tone to strike when remembering the victims? Some hoped Borderline would reopen on site; others preferred it go. Some found, in time, that moving forward required distance from a community that had once been a lifeline.

“For the first three years, we were all in kind of a Borderline support group — we would show up every week and console each other,” said Jason Coffman, who then referred to his son Cody. “He deserves to be talked about. They all do. But if it’s consuming your life, then you’re not able — you’ll never move on.”

The names are written in alphabetical order on a small plaque in a stone garden built to hold the memories of the ones people here call the Borderline 12 : Sean Adler, Cody Coffman, Blake Dingman, Jake Dunham, Ron Helus, Alaina Housley, Dan Manrique, Justin Meek, Mark Meza Jr., Kristina Morisette, Telemachus Orfanos, and Noel Sparks.

The Healing Garden, less than 10 minutes away from Borderline, has 12 big benches carved out of rock, and a pond with 12 fountain jets, each sending water toward the sky. There are 248 special paving stones in the ground, one for every person in the bar who made it out of doors and smashed windows.

At a picnic table next to the garden, wearing a brand-new t-shirt made specially for the five-year anniversary, sat Michael Morisette, the 64-year-old former supermarket supervisor who insisted that, before Borderline, he really used to keep to himself.

Now, he seemed to know everybody in the rapidly gathering crowd for the day’s memorial, which he had helped to organize.

Around his wrist was a black rubber bracelet dedicated to his daughter — the third he has worn since the shooting, after the first two wore out. “Kristina,” it says, with white numbers etching out a life cut short, “4/20/98 - 11/7/18.”

“At first, it’s like, you’re not sure. You’re really not sure if you’re going to make it,” said Morisette, who threw himself back into work just a month after the shooting, eager for the distraction of the holiday rush.

Victims of mass shootings die in public, and their families can find themselves mourning in public. As Morisette went to events for survivors — fundraisers, support groups, and more — he felt the community’s eyes on him.

“I felt like they were coming to me to gauge how I was,” Morisette said. “I feel like I have an obligation to do well, and to do something.”

Morisette eventually left his job and began working in mental health, becoming a pillar of the survivors as they navigated lawsuits, anniversaries, and more. Not everything has gone to plan: There is no dedicated resiliency center for the survivors, as Morisette had hoped there would be, nowhere public to display the big ceramic sculptures made by a local artist showing each of the victim’s names. There is no way to fully heal, only ways to tolerate the pain.

“People that are used to swimming in ice-cold water over time — you just kind of get used to it, but it’s still ice-cold water,” he said.

But there was this: Hundreds of people gathering in the pavilion to remember Kristina and everybody else. They lit 12 pillar candles, while families held 12 red or white roses, one for each victim.

“We stand together and choose to transcend the brokenness of our world,” said Reverend George Daisa, speaking from the microphones.

There are other memorials all over town to honor the victims, big and small. City Hall would be bathed in green light that night. A tree near Borderline is lit up every night. There is a golden ale at a local brewery named for Sgt. Helus, brewed by his son.

And in the coming months, a training center named for Helus is set to open — a state-of-the-art facility where officers can train to prevent or mitigate future violence. A country that cannot seem to stop its mass shootings has, instead, turned to making sure officers are better prepared for the next one.

Wendy Anderson Sparks and Tony Sparks live in a spotless home in Simi Valley, northeast of Thousand Oaks, decorated with orchids, glowing pink salt lamps, and wind chimes. They moved in a couple of months ago, making this the first place they have lived without their daughter, Noel.

Noel was 21 on the day of the shooting. She and Wendy shared Wednesday nights at Borderline: Wendy would snag a seat near the water cooler, handing out cups and watching drinks as Noel and her friends grew parched from hours of dancing.

“She always had a Shirley Temple, and I always had coffee,” Wendy said. The day of the shooting, though, she was in the hospital for surgery, making it a rare night she was not there.

But she knows exactly what happened inside Borderline, because investigators allowed the families of the victims to watch the security video of the massacre.

“We got to see that there was no way that you’re going to get away,” Tony Sparks said.

“It sent Tony into a tailspin,” Wendy said.

Today, the Sparks have a built-in hallway cabinet devoted to their daughter. There is a marbled urn, decorated with the jewelry like their daughter used to wear. The red rose, still fresh from the memorial. An oil painting framed with museum-quality glass.

In her last house, Wendy said, they kept mementos for Noel everywhere, but it meant that memories were constantly flooding back. Now, it’s more contained, just like Wendy’s grief.

There is a room in the Sparks house piled with boxes they haven’t unpacked. Near the top of the pile is a clear plastic box of wrapping paper.

“That box was her — she loved Christmas,” Wendy said. She and Tony had debated over whether or not to throw it out, but they liked the reminder of her love of the season, and of how organized she was.

So they decided.

“Let’s just hang onto it,” Wendy said.

Five years after Borderline, nobody here says they are recovered or healed. Tragedy stays in a place, but becomes worn into its fabric, another element of its identity. It can be observed in the scattered monuments and artifacts left behind, but also in the communities that knit closer together in its wake.

That includes line dancing here.

Since Borderline now exists in name only, other local businesses have carried on its traditions. Country nights still happen Wednesdays at the Canyon in nearby Agoura Hills, where glowing blue stars are suspended over the dance floor.

The day after the 5-year anniversary, the dance floor had filled up, mostly with college students, kitted out with cowboy boots, shiny belt buckles and bandanas tucked into back pockets. There were survivors of the shooting here, but many of the dancers were too young or too new to the scene to have been there that night.

“I’ve been line-dancing for 3 years,” said Logan Soforenko, 21, a college student and sports announcer who has learned 178 different dances, mostly from Youtube. His mother had gone to Borderline before the shooting, but the original bar closed down when he was 16, so now this was what he had.

“All we can do now,” Soforenko said, “is be there for the people who were there.”

There had been another night of Borderline dancing that week, one night before, after the memorial. As volunteers packed up their candles and tablecloths, and the sunset faded to darkness, a small group of survivors — maybe a dozen — fired up the speaker they had brought. The park was closing soon, and they were warned to move their cars beyond gates that would soon lock. But, in the light of a lamp someone seemed to have brought for just this purpose, they fell into formation and began to dance.









