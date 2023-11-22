60 years later, JFK assassination still evokes emotional memories

“We probably lived by the TV,” Shelly recalled. “From the news that day, to the news breaking that Oswald was shot and had died, to the complete ceremony — everybody was absolutely glued to the TV.”

When he arrived home, the school day having been cut short, Shelly’s mother and the neighbors were huddled around the television, flipping between news programs, he said.

Sixty years ago on Wednesday when Steve Shelly was in elementary school, he was on his way back to class when he saw a teacher in the hallway crying and nearly about to collapse. The teacher told the young student the news — the president had been shot.

That was Nov. 22, 1963. On the 60th anniversary of President Kennedy’s assassination on Wednesday, dozens of visitors like Shelly, who marks this day each year, filled the atrium of the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston to view artifacts from Kennedy’s funeral and share memories of the statesman from Massachusetts.

Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas while riding in a convertible Lincoln limousine with the top down, his wife, Jacqueline, by his side. The young president was shot in view of thousands of supporters, who filled the streets hoping for a glimpse of his motorcade.

Alan Price, director of the museum, noted that most Americans alive today were born after Kennedy’s death, and they lack a personal connection to the 35th president, which gives the museum increased responsibility to “bring that history to life.”

“Even though the assassination was a tragic and terrible moment, if it is a catalyst for curiosity — to remember, and learn, and keep those lessons alive today — then we’re glad to play a part in it,” Price said.

Price said Kennedy’s natural charisma makes it easy for visitors to connect with his legacy, even if they were born decades after his death.

Throughout Wednesday morning, attendees gazed into a pair of display cases — part of a special memorial exhibit on display through Nov. 27. In the lobby, young children chased each other, seemingly unaware of the significance of the exhibit, which may have seemed like ancient history to them.

One case held reproductions of condolences sent, including telegraphs from Martin Luther King Jr. and Indira Gandhi, as well as cards penned in the uneasy handwriting of young American children.

Messages on display at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum commemorating the 60th anniversary of the assassination of the 35th president. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Another case displayed the sword carried by a riderless black horse during Kennedy’s funeral procession and the flag that was draped over Kennedy’s casket. Though the exhibit will remain up for a few more days, the flag was only on display Wednesday.

Music began shortly after 11 a.m., featuring performances by a string quartet, horn players, and the Boston Arts Academy’s Spiritual Ensemble, which was made up of more than two dozen high school students.

Laurie Levine was the first to sit, claiming a chair in the front row as the first band gathered and began to warm up their instruments. The 65-year-old said she was in first grade when Kennedy was assassinated, and administrators ended the school day early.

“We were all taken into the auditorium and the principle announced to all of us that the president had been shot,” Levine said, recalling teachers crying at the assembly. “I knew something monumental had happened.”

The news was followed by a solemn “four days of the TV being on,” Levine said.

She recalled family members discussing whether or not to celebrate her sixth birthday, just two days after the assassination. She would later learn that Kennedy’s son, John F. Kennedy Jr., celebrated his birthday the day of his father’s funeral. “So I had that connection too,” she said.

Tim Balchak, visiting from Bell Vernon, Pa., looked over items on display at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Daniel Kool can be reached at daniel.kool@globe.com. Follow him @dekool01.