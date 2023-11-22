Kitten saved after nearly freezing to death in Berkley, officials say

The kitten was listless and had a body temperature of 93 degrees — a cat’s temperature should be at least 100.5 — when it was found with a colony of homeless cats by a resident who monitors and feeds them, the rescue league said.

A 5-week-old kitten nearly froze to death on a cold morning in Berkley earlier this month but was saved by a community cat feeder and the Animal Rescue League of Boston.

The resident and the Animal Rescue League’s Field Services Department used blankets and sugar water to warm up the kitten. It was taken to Dedham Animal Care and Adoption Center, where staff used heated blankets to lift his temperature to 98 degrees after several hours.

“He was starting to perk up, indicated by a voracious appetite,” rescue league officials said. “Aside from being nearly frozen to death, the kitten was otherwise in good health.”

The kitten was named Applesauce and placed with a foster family.

He was lethargic and slept most of the first day and a half but had “rebounded” by the third day and was vocal and “attention-seeking,” officials said.

Applesauce should be up for adoption in “a matter of weeks.”

“ARL is thrilled that after the quick actions of the finder, he will have the opportunity to find a family and live the life he deserves,” the league said.

