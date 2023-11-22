Mass. state fire officials offer safety tips for residents on Thanksgiving

“Don’t let a fire ruin this special day with your family and loved ones,” Davine said in the statement.

The holiday is the number one day for home fires in the state, State Fire Marshal Jon Davine said in a statement issued by the Department of Fire Services on Wednesday.

State fire officials are urging Massachusetts residents to prioritize safety in the kitchen on Thanksgiving day.

From 2018 to 2022, there were a total of 721 fires on Thanksgiving day, and about 70% of them started with cooking activities at home, the statement said. The number is more than double the amount of fires on Christmas Eve, the next leading day for fires in the state.

In addition to making sure smoke detectors and carbon monoxide alarms are working properly, Davine recommended a number of safety tips including cleaning up grease spills, keeping flammable items away from the stovetop, and keeping watch of food that’s cooking.

In the event of a stovetop fire, Davine said to cover the pan with a lid or cookie sheet to smother the flames instead of dousing it with water. For a fire in the oven or microwave, leave the door closed, turn off the appliance, and call the fire department, the statement said.

If a fire isn’t extinguished quickly, get to a safe place and call 911, the department said.

Home heating are also the second leading cause of fires on Thanksgiving and the primary source of carbon monoxide inside people’s homes, the statement said. The department encourages residents to check their furnaces annually, have a professional inspect and clean chimneys, and place space heaters on flat surfaces.

Fire officials also discourage the use of outdoor gas-fueled turkey fryers that immerse the turkey in hot oil, as the risk of the oil spilling or catching fire is high. Instead, fire officials recommend using new “oil-less” turkey fryers.

Gas ovens can also be hazardous if used for several hours consecutively, like when roasting a turkey, the statement said. The department encourages the use of kitchen exhaust fans or cracking a window when using the oven for a prolonged period of time.

Contact a local fire department or the Department of Fire Services’ Thanksgiving website for more information.

Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com. Follow her @maeve_lawler.