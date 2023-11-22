Metco seeks additional state funding so more Boston students can attend school in the suburbs

Metco leaders originally had hoped to roll out the expansion for this school year in Hingham, Marblehead, Natick, Newton, Swampscott, and Wayland, but the Legislature and Governor Maura Healey didn’t include the request for a 10 percent funding increase in this year’s state budget, derailing the expansion plans.

The expansion of the 57-year-old voluntary program would be modest in size, potentially bumping up enrollment by about 100 students. Currently, the Metropolitan Council for Educational Opportunity Inc. supports more than 3,100 Boston students in 33 suburban districts and operates on a $28.9 million annual budget.

Metco, Greater Boston’s racial integration program for public schools, is pushing the Legislature to approve $2.8 million or more in additional funding for next year so more of the city’s students can enroll in suburban schools and to cover rising costs.

Instead, state leaders level-funded Metco for the first time since 2018, which caused participating suburban districts to scramble to find money to offset the inflationary costs of maintaining the program while also putting expansion efforts on hold.

“We weren’t asking for that much money,” said Milly Arbaje-Thomas, Metco’s president and chief executive officer. “I want us to have a fair distribution of the funds. We’re the only program in the state that falls under the Racial Imbalance Act.”

The state’s unwillingness to increase the program’s funding further stings, Arbaje-Thomas said, as the state collected $1 billion in additional revenue from the new millionaires tax, which specifically is allocated for education and transportation — the twin pillars of the Metco program.

The program’s biggest costs are busing students between Boston and the suburbs, and staffing districts with directors, social workers, and other positions. Individual districts also kick in some of their own money. The program’s funding currently reimburses districts about $8,300 per Metco student, while overall per pupil spending in most Metco districts is about $15,000 or higher.

Districts have made cuts in ways to minimize impacts on students, putting new efforts such as adding more late-running buses for after school activities on hold, and digging into their own local finances, Arbaje-Thomas said. Metco also will continue to lobby the Legislature for supplemental funding for the current school year to help address inflationary costs.

Dorchester's Natalia Mendez looks on as her mother Cindy Maltez fills out forms during METCO's annual showcase. Libby O'Neill for The Boston Globe

Tyesha Lyttle, who has four children in the Metco program in Bedford, said state leaders should support Metco’s expansion, noting many families wait too long to get seats. It took Lyttle four years to get her children into the program. Her second oldest son finally secured a seventh-grade seat for this school year and then as luck would have it, Bedford ended up having room for her daughter in the second grade and two other sons in the third and ninth grades.

Previously, her children were enrolled in Boston Public Schools and charter schools, where she said she had concerns about the quality of education and worried about neighborhood violence — particularly gang activity — creeping into school life. Now, her children, she said, have a top-notch education, lots of extracurriculars, and fun field trips, like apple picking. School staff also are in constant communication with her about her children’s progress.

“My children’s experience with Metco has been superb,” Lyttle said.

The Metco program started in 1966, under the Racial Imbalance Act, to provide Boston students, particularly Black students, the opportunity to learn in suburban districts with strong academic records. About two thirds of Metco students are Black and a quarter are Latino, while only 2 percent are Asian American, according to state data. Metco students, however, tend to be more affluent than their BPS peers, according to Metco data.

Springfield also operates a Metco program with about 100 students who attend four neighboring school districts.

Boston students who attend the program typically have stronger academic success than their peers in Boston Public Schools, according to a 2019 Harvard Graduate School of Education report. The four-year high school graduation rate for Metco students and their college-enrollment rates were about 30 percentage points higher than for students of similar demographics in BPS, the report found.

Students gain entry into the program each year via a lottery and application process, which is currently underway. In an effort to give disadvantaged students more of an edge in the application process last year, Metco stopped requiring applicants to submit their school records.

The program received 1,217 applications for 414 available seats for the 2023-24 school year. Once Metco draws an applicant’s name from the lottery, the program forwards the application to the appropriate district for review, which typically involves the family visiting the district.

A number of suburbs in recent years — spurred by a nationwide racial reckoning following the killing of George Floyd by police — have expressed an interest in expanding their programs and a few already have.

The six districts that had hoped to expand this school year will likely need to restart their efforts. Several of the districts have had changes in superintendents as well as some turnover on their school committees. Consequently, Metco is asking the districts to obtain a new vote from their school committees to ensure their new leadership is committed to expanding.

Hingham Superintendent Margaret Adams said her district had planned to add 30 students to its Metco program, which currently serves about 50 students, but couldn’t after the state didn’t support Metco’s funding increase. Overall student enrollment in the district is 3,800.

“We were disappointed not to have the opportunity to grow the program, given its long and proud history in Hingham,” said Adams, noting her district began its Metco program in 1967.

Adams intends to ask her School Committee to support the expansion again for next year, she said.

Wayland also is planning to go before its School Committee again for a small expansion of 10 students if the state funding comes through, said La Toya Rivers, Wayland’s Metco director. The program currently has 129 students, while the district’s overall student enrollment is about 2,800.

Rivers expressed disappointment with the state’s decision not to increase funding for Metco. Most significantly, the shortage of funds prevented the district from adding a late bus for Metco students in middle school who participate in afterschool activities.

“When they level-fund us it’s a disservice to our students,” Rivers said. “Level funding should never be an option ... Our kids deserve the funding.”

