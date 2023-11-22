Investigators confirm N.H. Hospital shooter rented the U-Haul found with rifle, ammunition inside

Investigators from the Attorney General’s office said John Madore, 33, rented the U-Haul on Nov. 17 before going to New Hampshire Hospital, a state-run psychiatric facility in Concord, where police said he used a 9mm handgun to kill Bradley Haas, 63, an unarmed security officer for the New Hampshire Department of Safety. Haas had previously served as chief of the Franklin Police Department.

Police found the U-Haul truck in the hospital’s parking lot with its engine running at the time of the attack. The unattended truck contained an AR-style rifle, several rounds of ammunition, and a tactical vest, according to police.

CONCORD, N.H. – A truck with an AR-style rifle and ammunition was rented by the man who police say fatally shot an unarmed security guard at New Hampshire Hospital last week, according to investigators.

Advertisement

“The U-Haul that was located in the parking lot after the shooting, we can confirm, was rented by John Madore earlier that day, earlier on Nov. 17, prior to him going to New Hampshire Hospital,” Assistant Attorney General Adam Woods told WMUR, who first reported that Madore had rented the U-Haul.

Get N.H. Morning Report A weekday newsletter delivering the N.H. news you need to know right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

A spokesperson for the Department of Justice and the Attorney General’s Office confirmed those details, and said that the office is leading the investigation along with the State Police Major Crime unit.

Woods told WMUR that Haas had been in an office next to the secure lobby area at the time Madore entered the hospital and started firing. Officials said Madore never made it past the hospital’s metal detectors and that the incident was contained in the “pre-lobby” area.

A New Hampshire State Police trooper at the facility immediately responded, fatally shooting Madore, according to police, who have not yet publicly identified that trooper.

Court records reviewed by the Globe show that Madore was a patient at New Hampshire Hospital in 2016, and that he had a history of threatening behavior with guns and allegations of domestic violence. The records show that Madore was transported from the hospital to two hearings in 2017 at Strafford County Superior Court, where a year earlier he had been charged with felony assault and reckless conduct.

Advertisement

Madore had been charged with choking his mother and sister in a burst of domestic violence that erupted during a family argument at their Strafford home in January 2016, according to court records.

An affidavit described Madore barricading himself in his bedroom upstairs, where he warned officers that he had firearms and “this was not going to end well,” although he peacefully surrendered after a SWAT team was called. Police reportedly found a 9mm handgun and an assault-style rifle.

Concord-based attorney Evan F. Nappen began representing Madore in the Strafford County Superior Court case in March 2016, according to court records released Tuesday. Nappen, whose practice touts his status as a fighter for gun rights and gun owners, hosts the “Gun Lawyer” podcast. He has talked about the intersections of mental health and gun policy on the show.

It’s not clear how Madore was able to hire Nappen. Madore told the court in January 2016 that he had no money and no income, so the court appointed a public defender. Two months later, Nappen filed an appearance and the public defender withdrew.

Advertisement

Nappan declined Wednesday to talk about the details of his time representing Madore, but he spoke generally about the current interaction of federal and state gun laws in New Hampshire.

Under federal law, those who have been involuntarily admitted to a mental institution are already prohibited from buying or possessing any firearm or ammunition. But information about involuntary admissions doesn’t flow freely from New Hampshire to the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System, which firearms sellers use to verify a buyer’s eligibility.

Nappan said policymakers too often fall back on overly simplistic notions of pro-gun or anti-gun policies. He said New Hampshire should update its laws to ensure both that information about involuntary admissions is added to NICS and that individuals have a path to seek the expungement of those records.

“Instead of being stubborn and stupid, they should do this because even if you’re the most hardcore pro-gun person, why would you want somebody who’s prohibited from having a firearm getting a firearm?” he said.

Prosecutors dropped the charges against Madore in October 2017. Their reasons for doing so were sealed.

New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella said Madore was a transient who recently stayed at a hotel in the Seacoast area and spent time living in the Concord area. Officials have not yet said whether Madore legally owned the pistol used in the attack or the rifle found in the U-Haul.

Madore worked for about one month in summer 2019 as a peer support specialist at Riverbend Community Mental Health in Concord, according to Patricia McLaughlin, vice president of communications and marketing for the nonprofit behavioral health services organization. She said she could not comment on why he left, saying it is a personnel matter.

Advertisement

Hundreds gathered at a vigil in Concord on Monday to mourn the loss of Haas, the security officer who was killed in the shooting, and to honor his life and service.

Governor Chris Sununu directed all flags on public buildings in New Hampshire be directed to half-staff on Monday, Nov. 27 in recognition of Haas. Haas’ family, along with the New Hampshire Department of Safety, announced a celebration of Haas’ life will be held that day. The celebration will take place at Winnisquam Regional High School in Tilton at 5 p.m. and is open to the public. It will be followed by a private burial.

Material from prior Globe reports was used in this article.

Amanda Gokee can be reached at amanda.gokee@globe.com. Follow her @amanda_gokee. Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com. Follow him @reporterporter.