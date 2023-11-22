Person killed by MBTA commuter rail train in Ashland; two trains canceled

A pair of MBTA commuter rail trains between Boston and Worcester were canceled Wednesday morning after a person was killed on the tracks in Ashland, officials said.

“Train 510 to Boston and train 509 to Worcester were terminated this morning near Framingham station due to police activity in Ashland,” a spokesperson for Keolis, the company that operates the commuter rail for the MBTA, said in an email.

“Passengers from train 509 will be accommodated by train 511 for continued outbound service,” the spokesperson, Alana Westwater, said. “Worcester Line passengers should expect minor delays for the rest of the morning.”